Real Estate with Coldwell Banker Realty | Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight

Host Vanessa Certain welcomes Jacqui Morgan and Laurel Auerbacher of Coldwell Banker Realty to Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight.

In this episode, they discuss their work in real estate, the importance of building strong client relationships, and how local professionals contribute to the growth and success of the South Florida community.

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