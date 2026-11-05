Book Fair Opportunities for Authors | The Miami Book Hub

Book fair opportunities for authors take center stage in Episode 44 of The Miami Book Hub. Host J. Adrian Betancourt, Publisher of Three Treasures Press, welcomes Amy Nicole Naim, President of the South Florida Writers Association, and C.V. “Ceci” Shaw, Vice President, for Chapter 5 of the South Florida Writers Roundtable.

Part of the series’ “Conversations Beyond the Page,” this installment explores book fairs, writing opportunities, and the events connecting South Florida’s literary community.

The roundtable’s main discussion examines how authors can make the most of participating in book fairs. With attention to the Miami Book Fair and the South Florida Writers Association’s booth, the panel shares personal experiences, considers the advantages and challenges of these events, and discusses practical tips for approaching book fair opportunities.

For writers considering their next event, the conversation offers perspectives on participating in a setting where books, authors, and readers come together. It also provides readers with a look at the experiences behind an author’s appearance at a literary festival.

The episode looks back at recent literary activities, including the Authors for 305 Pink Pack initiative. Its Writer Spotlight features Facundo Raganato and his work, continuing the roundtable’s recognition of individual voices in the writing community.

In “The Craft” segment, the discussion turns to writing workshops and contests. These updates introduce opportunities for writers to develop their skills, explore different approaches to their work, and stay informed about submission possibilities.

“The Next Chapter” previews upcoming literary events, giving viewers more ways to participate in South Florida’s book and writing community. The program also invites viewers to learn about the South Florida Writers Association and explore The Miami Book Hub’s podcast, newsletter, and column.

Watch Episode 44 for a conversation about book fair participation, writing resources, and the people and organizations supporting literary life in Miami.

Learn more at TheMiamiBookHub.com, SouthFloridaWriters.org, and ThreeTreasuresPress.com.

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