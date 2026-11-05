Coconut Grove Arts Festival and Shake-A-Leg Miami Unveil Seven Art Sails on Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (Nov. 2, 2026) — The Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF) and Shake-A-Leg Miami unveiled seven custom sails featuring artwork from the festival’s heritage poster collection during a waterfront ceremony Thursday, Oct. 29, launching a new partnership between two longtime Coconut Grove nonprofits.

CGAF contributed nearly $25,000 to purchase the sails for seven 20-foot keelboats used in Shake-A-Leg’s American Sailing Association courses, vocational activities and Community Bay Days. Each sail displays a different festival poster design, including works by internationally recognized artists Guy Harvey and Romero Britto, along with branding from both organizations.

The ceremony, titled “Seven Sails for Seven Seas,” took place along Shake-A-Leg Miami’s Biscayne Bay waterfront and was followed by a reception for supporters of both organizations.

“These sails bring compelling festival art onto the bay while helping Shake-A-Leg Miami continue its work,” said CGAF Board Chairwoman Pamela Mayer. “It’s a natural partnership between two organizations deeply rooted in Coconut Grove.”

CGAF Past Chairman David Hill Jr. and board member Jack Eads initiated the collaboration. The gift expands the festival’s philanthropic efforts, which also include scholarships and opportunities for young and emerging artists.

For Shake-A-Leg Miami co-founder and CEO Harry Horgan, the timing was ideal.

“We are always in need of updated equipment — sails, in particular,” Horgan said. “In fact, we were working on a plan to appeal to local individuals and organizations to sponsor the sails. This was turnkey — and right on time!”

Both organizations hope to build on the partnership, with early discussions exploring art activities connected to Shake-A-Leg’s programs.

“It’s a great launch to new possibilities,” Horgan said.

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About Coconut Grove Arts Festival

For more than six decades, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. A nonprofit 501(c)(3) supported by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs — and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents Day weekend, the 63rd annual festival, Feb. 13-15, 2027, will feature 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets.

Festival proceeds and public donations, including gifts made through the Miami Foundation’s annual Give Miami Day, Nov. 19, fund CGAF’s year-round support of young artists, arts education in local schools and community outreach. Recent contributions include nearly $25,000 for new sails for Shake-A-Leg Miami and a $10,000 grant to Comic Kids. For more information, visit cgaf.com or call 305-447-0401.

About Shake-A-Leg Miami

Founded in 1990, Shake-A-Leg Miami is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health, education and independence of children and adults facing physical, developmental and economic challenges. Based on Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove, the organization offers inclusive sailing, adaptive water sports, educational activities and recreational programs that empower people of all abilities. Through its accessible waterfront facilities and community partnerships, Shake-A-Leg Miami fosters confidence, self-reliance, and meaningful opportunities for individuals with disabilities, veterans and their families.

Public and private donations help sustain the organization’s programs and facilities year-round, including contributions made through the Miami Foundation’s annual Give Miami Day, Nov. 19. Shake-A-Leg Miami is located at 2620 S. Bayshore Drive. For more information, visit shakealegmiami.org or call 305-858-5550.

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