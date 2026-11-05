Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez Returns 73% of Commission Revenues, More Than $104.6 Million, to County and Public Agencies

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced today that his office has distributed more than $104.6 million in unused funds for Fiscal Year 2026, returning approximately 73% of commission revenues to Miami-Dade County and other governmental entities. This significant return demonstrates the office’s continued commitment to fiscal responsibility, government efficiency, and the responsible management of taxpayer dollars.

Through disciplined financial management, streamlined operations, and careful oversight of expenditures, the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office has prioritized returning unused revenues to the community while maintaining essential services. These funds will support public services, including education, public safety, infrastructure, and other community priorities.

“From day one, our commitment has been to run an efficient, transparent, and fiscally responsible office that puts taxpayers first,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “Returning more than $104 million in unused funds is a testament to what responsible government can accomplish. These are taxpayer dollars, and we have a duty to ensure they are managed wisely and returned to support the services our residents depend on.”

Of the total $104.607 million distributed, $90.465 million was allocated to Miami-Dade County, including a previously advanced $20 million payment. The remaining funds were distributed to Miami-Dade County Public Schools and other governmental agencies.

The Fiscal Year 2026 distributions include:

– $76.103 million to Miami-Dade County’s General Fund.

– $2.963 million to County Debt Service.

– $9.618 million to Fire Services.

– $1.781 million to Library Services.

– $8.995 million to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

– $3.311 million to The Children’s Trust.

– $1.643 million to the South Florida Water Management District.

– $192,789 to the Florida Inland Navigation District.

These distributions were reported in accordance with Section 218.36(2), Florida Statutes, and reflect the office’s commitment to returning unused funds while maintaining effective tax collection operations and expanding access to essential services throughout Miami-Dade County.

“As your Miami-Dade County Tax Collector, I firmly believe that government should deliver more for residents while spending less whenever possible,” Fernandez added. “Every dollar we save is a dollar that can be reinvested in our community, strengthen essential services, and provide meaningful benefits to the people we serve. We will continue working to modernize our operations, eliminate unnecessary expenses, and ensure that fiscal accountability remains at the center of everything we do.”

The Tax Collector’s Office remains focused on improving operational efficiency, expanding convenient service options, and safeguarding public funds while fulfilling its responsibility to collect and distribute revenues on behalf of Miami-Dade County and other governmental entities.

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