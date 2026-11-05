TOKYO-STYLE NEAPOLITAN PIZZA ARRIVES ON MIAMI BEACH

ROYALE PIZZA NAPOLETANA OPENING WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2026

The wait is almost over. Royale Pizza Napoletana, the highly anticipated restaurant bringing Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza to South Florida for the first time, has officially set its opening date for Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Led by acclaimed Japanese pizzaiolo Chef Bun of Tokyo’s legendary Savoy, the restaurant will introduce Miami diners to the expertly crafted pies that have earned him an international following. The brainchild of entrepreneur and restaurateur Jess Varughese, founder of Miami’s exclusive members-only dining concept Haiku, Royale will pair Chef Bun’s signature approach to pizza-making with a menu of Italian favorites and inventive specialty pies in a casual, welcoming setting. Royale is nestled in the heart of South Beach at 1680 Meridian Avenue.

More than two years in the making, Royale was inspired by a Haiku member who introduced Varughese to Savoy, considered one of Tokyo’s must-visit pizza destinations. A trip to Japan with Haiku Executive Chef Albert Diaz (formerly of Zuma London and Zuma Miami) was booked. A tasting of Chef Bun’s pizza firsthand sealed the deal, inspiring Varughese to bring that same level of craftsmanship to Miami.

Chef Bun has spent more than two decades perfecting his craft, and at Royale, the dough is the star. Made with a carefully developed blend of artisan flours, water adjusted to replicate the softness found in Japan and a fermentation process lasting more than 30 hours, the pizzas emerge from an 800-degree oven with airy, chewy interiors, beautifully charred crusts and just the right amount of crunch. Joining Bun is Chef Dalila Sabatino, who has worked alongside him at Los Angeles’ acclaimed Pizzeria Sei, another standout in the Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizza movement. Together with Executive Chef Albert Diaz, the team brings serious culinary talent and expertise to the kitchen.

“For something so simple, great pizza is incredibly difficult to get right,” says Varughese. “We spent countless hours perfecting the dough, the ingredients and every part of the process, but none of this would have been possible without Chef Bun. He’s spent more than 20 years mastering this style of pizza, and being able to bring that expertise to Miami is what makes Royale so special.”

Pizza is undoubtedly the main event, with a menu ranging from Neapolitan classics to more inventive creations. Traditionalists can opt for the Marinara ($24) with Rega tomatoes, garlic, oregano, basil, Okinawa salt and EVOO, or the Margherita ($27) with Fior di Latte mozzarella and basil.

The Royale Margherita ($29) adds stracciatella and aged DOP Parmigiano, while the Bianca ($29) features Benton’s aged ham, Fior di Latte, Royale sauce and charred scallions. Heartier options include the Carne ($34) with sausage, aged ham, spicy salame, Calabrian chili and blue cheese, and the Brasato ($38) with braised oxtail, smoked mozzarella, shallots, oxtail au jus and jalapeño relish.

The specialty pizzas showcase Royale’s more unexpected flavor combinations, including the Angie Mieux ($45), a Miami take on Chef Bun’s famous tuna pizza at Savoy, a cult favorite that has drawn celebrities and pizza enthusiasts from around the world to the Tokyo restaurant. Royale’s version features maguro (tuna), Bun’s Royale sauce, Fior di Latte, chives and fresh wasabi sauce. Another highlight is the Truffle Bismarck ($42), made with charred maitake, smoked mozzarella, an onsen egg, chives, fresh white mushrooms and shaved black truffles.

While the pizza alone is reason enough to visit, Royale’s menu has more to offer. Starters include Wagyu Polpette ($18) in pomodoro sauce with aged Parmigiano, a Panuozzo Sandwich ($20) with crispy pizza bread, mortadella, burrata, arugula and pistachio pesto, and a Caesar Salad ($16) with spiced brown-butter panko. Pasta selections include Tagliatelle Al Pomodoro ($24) and Cavatelli Vesuvio ($28) with chicken sausage, charred broccolini and lemon ricotta, alongside classics like Chicken Parmigiana ($32) and Chicken Milanese ($32). For dessert, guests can choose from Tiramisu Veneto ($15), Toasted Rice & Miso Caramel Gelato ($12) and Pistachio Gelato ($13.50). A carefully curated selection of wines, Champagne, sake and beer rounds out the offerings.

Despite its impressive culinary pedigree, Royale keeps things casual. The 65-seat restaurant will offer a polished fast-casual setting with a large communal table at its center. Guests order at the counter, grab a seat and enjoy their meal without the formality of traditional full-service dining. Seating is first-come, first-served, with no reservations required. Takeout and delivery will also be available from opening day.

Located at 1680 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach, Royale Pizza Napoletana opens Wednesday, November 18, 2026. For updates and more, follow @royalenapoletana on Instagram.

The post TOKYO-STYLE NEAPOLITAN PIZZA ARRIVES ON MIAMI BEACH appeared first on Miami’s Community News.