Miami-Dade County’s premier center for kids on the spectrum celebrates five amazing years; expands campus, launches off-site therapies for students and so much more.

Perhaps it’s kismet; just as the new school year is about to begin — coinciding with its five-year anniversary — the team behind Prism Early Advancement Centerin Coral Gables is officially unveiling its expanded new campus and announcing major new innovations that will further cement its reputation as Miami-Dade County’s premier center for interventions and school readiness for children under 6 with autism. Chief among what current (and future) families can discover at Prism is an expanded campus (now featuring private therapy spaces for students in need of such); full-scale group school readiness in a simulated school classroom and, blessedly, the ability to have their child work in-school with their assigned Registered Behavioral Therapist (RBT). A breakdown of what this means for Prism students is found below.

But first, a word of gratitude and acknowledgment from Prism’s owners/operators Dr. Christina Crocco and her business partner/husband Chris Malek. “Reaching our fifth anniversary is an exciting milestone and is more than anything else a reflection of the trust families have placed in Prism. That means more to us than anything else. As we’ve grown, our focus has never wavered: commitment to the community we serve; delivering exceptional care that gives every child the strongest possible foundation for lifelong success and helping to give our parents the tools they need to be their kids’ most ardent advocates in the years to come. We’re beyond thrilled to be where we are as we approach Year Five and excited for what is to come.”

A bit of background: Since opening its doors five years ago, Prism Early Advancement Center has become a trusted resource for families seeking individualized, evidence-based interventions that help young children develop the skills they need to succeed in school and in life. Located in the heart of Coral Gables, Prism is a new state-of-the-art hybrid Pre-K and behavioral therapy center for kids on the autism spectrum. Following a year-round (12-month) schedule, Prism is designed to provide the most current and effectiveApplied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy in an unparalleled, inclusive environment with a one-to-one child-to-therapist ratio. The center currently employs 15 clinicians*, and has a handful of spots open for new students, as several current students are preparing to graduate in August.

What’s New and What is the Impact?

Having taken over an upstairs space that originally housed a separate business, Prism has doubled its footprint . This has allowed it to reconfigure the space, allowing Dr. Crocco and Malek to add a special sensory room complete with a climbing wall ; a second classroom for school preparedness sessions ; and two private therapy rooms . What this means: most children on the spectrum require a number of therapies, from Occupational and Speech Therapy to ABA, each requiring a different therapist often at different times, different places, and sometimes on the same day; which can make it doubly difficult for parents or caregivers to manage schedules. These new therapy rooms allow a Prism family to drop their child off for the day (weekdays, 8 AM to 4 PM) and have that child’s specialized therapist come to Prism and work with that child there, in one of the private therapy rooms. The result: saving that child’s parent the stress of shuttling between multiple appointments a week; giving that parent the knowledge that the therapy session is happening under Prism’s roof with that child’s RBT on-site and promoting consistency across home, school, and therapeutic settings. By bringing multiple disciplines together under one roof, Prism makes it easier for families to coordinate care while fostering collaboration among providers to support each child’s individualized goals.

. This has allowed it to reconfigure the space, allowing Dr. Crocco and Malek to add a ; ; and . What this means: most children on the spectrum require a number of therapies, from Occupational and Speech Therapy to ABA, each requiring a different therapist often at different times, different places, and sometimes on the same day; which can make it doubly difficult for parents or caregivers to manage schedules. These new therapy rooms allow a Prism family to drop their child off for the day (weekdays, 8 AM to 4 PM) and have that child’s specialized therapist come to Prism and work with that child there, in one of the private therapy rooms. The result: saving that child’s parent the stress of shuttling between multiple appointments a week; giving that parent the knowledge that the therapy session is happening under Prism’s roof with that child’s RBT on-site and promoting consistency across home, school, and therapeutic settings. By bringing multiple disciplines together under one roof, Prism makes it easier for families to coordinate care while fostering collaboration among providers to support each child’s individualized goals. Until recently, Prism offered strictly on-site therapy and care, but now, families in need can join Prism for the express purpose of having their child’s RBT work with that child at their school in their own classroom in a one-to-one setting. This means that children on the spectrum who attend school but need in-class assistance during the school day can now get that specialized care and attention through enrollment in Prism (20-25 hours per week). This signals a major expansion of care by the Prism team.

A major topic of discussion in childcare circles is “feeding therapy.” For a basic gloss of what it entails, see: https://www.webmd.com/parenting/what-is-feeding-therapy. Prism now provides feeding therapy for children in need.

To further prepare children for success, Prism features (now) two simulated classrooms where students practice the routines, expectations, and social interactions they will encounter in a traditional school setting. By experiencing structured classroom activities in a supportive, therapeutic environment, children gain confidence and familiarity before transitioning to a mainstream educational setting. This unique approach helps bridge the gap between therapy and the classroom, giving families greater confidence that their child is prepared for the next step in their educational journey. This individualized, school-focused model ensures every child receives targeted support designed to maximize meaningful progress both in the classroom and in everyday life. The final goal: to prepare Prism kids for the transition into an actual classroom with the tools and experiences they need to make that as stress-free as possible.

As demand for high-quality autism services continues to grow across South Florida, Prism remains committed to making early intervention more accessible while continually enhancing the services available to children and families. With expanded programming, integrated therapy opportunities and a fully dedicated facility, the center is well-positioned to serve even more families in the years ahead.

*The Pre-K component is taught by a Florida Department of Education certified teacher with a curriculum based on Florida Early Learning and Developmental Standards. All therapists are Registered Behavior Technicians, each supervised by a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). The BCBA creates an individualized treatment plan for each child that focuses on the acquisition and mastery of various social, communicative, cognitive, and problem-solving skills.

Prism specializes in providing care during the most critical years of development. Every child enrolled at the center receives one-on-one Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy from a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT), paired with group school readiness instruction that builds communication, social, behavioral, and academic readiness skills. Before therapy begins, each child is personally assessed by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), who develops a customized treatment plan based on the child’s unique strengths, needs, and developmental goals. This individualized approach ensures every child receives targeted support designed to maximize meaningful progress both in the classroom and in everyday life. Enrollment is now open at Prism. The center, which accepts children 6 years of age and under, is located at 245 Catalonia Avenue in Coral Gables. Telephone: (305) 448-2828; www.prismeac.com. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

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