Miami-Dade Keeps Growing. Where Is the Infrastructure?

Miami-Dade County keeps growing. More buildings, more cars, more apartments, more businesses and more people. Everywhere you look, another construction crane is in the sky, another development is being announced and another piece of land is being transformed. I have lived in Miami my entire life. I went to school here, raised my children here and watched this county grow into one of the most important communities in America. I love seeing Miami-Dade succeed. But I have a serious question for our county leaders: Are we building the infrastructure to support all this growth, or are we just approving development and hoping everything works out?

You cannot keep adding thousands of residents without asking what happens to our roads, water and sewer systems, drainage, public transportation and emergency services. Drive through Kendall, Doral, Homestead, Cutler Bay or almost anywhere else in Miami-Dade during rush hour. Traffic is a daily frustration. Heavy rain creates flooding problems in vulnerable neighborhoods. Our aging water and sewer infrastructure requires major investments. These are not problems that suddenly appeared yesterday. They are challenges that require planning years before another building opens its doors. Growth creates jobs, strengthens our economy and brings opportunity. But growth without adequate infrastructure creates problems that residents and taxpayers end up paying for.

Miami-Dade County has approved its 2026–27 budget, following a proposal of approximately $14.3 billion. The county has transportation plans, drainage projects and major water and sewer improvements in the works. I am glad those plans exist. But I want to know whether the work is moving fast enough. How many road projects are behind schedule? How many drainage improvements are waiting for funding? Which neighborhoods need immediate infrastructure improvements? And most importantly, when will residents see results? We should not have to search through hundreds of pages of government reports to find out what is happening in our own neighborhoods. Give us a public scoreboard showing every major infrastructure project, its cost, its deadline and its progress.

Here is where our county and municipal governments need to work together. Miami-Dade has 34 municipalities, along with large unincorporated communities. Cities approve development, the county provides regional services and state agencies oversee other major infrastructure. But residents do not care which government agency is responsible when they are sitting in traffic, driving through flooded streets or waiting for improvements that were promised years ago. They want results. Before major developments move forward, the public deserves clear answers. Can the roads handle the additional traffic? Is there enough water and sewer capacity? Can emergency vehicles respond quickly? What happens when a major storm hits? And who is paying for the improvements? These questions need answers before the problems arrive, not after.

Let me be clear. I am not against development. I want Miami-Dade to grow. I want businesses to succeed, families to have opportunities and our children to be able to build their futures here. But responsible growth means planning ahead. Developers should contribute their fair share toward infrastructure needs, consistent with the law, and governments must follow through on the improvements they promise. If a project is delayed, tell us why. If it is over budget, tell us how much. If a department is falling behind, tell us what is being done to fix it. I am tired of government measuring success by how many projects are announced instead of how many are completed.

I have said it before, and I will keep saying it. Miami-Dade County should strive to become the best-run county in America. That starts with the basics. Roads that move traffic. Drainage systems that work. Reliable water and sewer service. Public transportation people can depend on. And county and city leaders who understand that planning for tomorrow is just as important as approving development today.

Miami-Dade County is growing. Nobody questions that. But who is making sure our infrastructure grows with it? I want our county mayor, our 13 commissioners and the leaders of all 34 municipalities to make infrastructure coordination a priority, publish measurable goals and show residents the progress.

Because building a bigger Miami-Dade means very little if we are not building a better Miami-Dade.

If you’d like to reach Grant with questions or ideas, call or text 305.323.8206.

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