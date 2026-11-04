🏛️ Ottawa Co. bridge project change order special meeting

🏛️ Ottawa Co. special meeting on bridge repair cost change

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, November 6, 2026. It will be in the Commissioners’ public meeting room at 102 East Central Avenue, Miami, Oklahoma. Public comment rules will follow Resolution 2011-47 from October 3, 2011.

The main agenda item is a change order for the “Ottawa County Debris Removal, Riprap Replacement, and Bridge Repair Project” at S 655 Rd over Fivemile Creek, Local Bridge #15 (NBI 26545). This bridge is near the intersection of S 655/E 22 Road and S 657 Rd, about 7.5 miles east of Picher, Oklahoma.

The proposed change order would add 600 tons of riprap (rock used to protect banks and structures) at $11.50 per ton, for an added cost of $6,900.00 to the project.

The meeting will start with a call to order and end with adjournment. Robyn Mitchell, Ottawa County Clerk, is listed on the notice. The Board asks that cell phones be turned off during the meeting.

The public may watch virtually through Microsoft Teams using Meeting ID 257 296 373 180 35 and passcode EH2P26oj, or listen by phone at +1 878-787-7607, conference ID 420 806 778#.