📢 Comment on South Florida’s 2027–2032 water plan

The South Florida Water Management District is asking for public comments on its Draft 2027–2032 Strategic Plan.

This plan guides how the District will:

Advance Everglades restoration

Protect communities from flooding

Meet regional water needs

Engage the public and stakeholders over the next five years

Comment deadline: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

How to comment:

Email your feedback to StrategicPlan@sfwmd.gov

Questions or need help?

Email AskUs@sfwmd.gov

The District says the strategies in this plan will guide real actions to benefit both people and the environment of South Florida, and they encourage residents and stakeholders to share their input.