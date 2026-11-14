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Miami Metropolitan Area
📢 Share your say on South Florida’s 2027–2032 water plan
12 days ago
📢 Comment on South Florida’s 2027–2032 water plan
The South Florida Water Management District is asking for public comments on its Draft 2027–2032 Strategic Plan.
This plan guides how the District will:
- Advance Everglades restoration
- Protect communities from flooding
- Meet regional water needs
- Engage the public and stakeholders over the next five years
Comment deadline: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.
How to comment:
- Email your feedback to StrategicPlan@sfwmd.gov
Questions or need help?
- Email AskUs@sfwmd.gov
The District says the strategies in this plan will guide real actions to benefit both people and the environment of South Florida, and they encourage residents and stakeholders to share their input.
More Info: Seeking Public Input on the SFWMD's Draft 2027-203...
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