NHL: Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues. Nov 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brady Tkachuk (8) celebrates with left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images Jeff CurryImagn Images

After celebrating his legendary father in a pregame ceremony, Brady Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist Saturday night for the visiting Florida Panthers in a 4-1 victory against the St. Louis Blues.

Sam Reinhart also contributed a goal and an assist as Florida won its third game in a row and seventh in its past 10.

Florida’s Dmitry Kulikov added his first goal since March 2025, and Anton Lundell found the net for the seventh time this season.

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves, and the Panthers led 4-0 late before Dylan Holloway’s goal on a rebound with 2:06 to go in the third period denied Markstrom his second shutout of the season.

Joel Hofer made 24 saves for the Blues, whose two-game winning streak ended. St. Louis has failed to win three straight games on four occasions this season.

The Blues honored team legend Keith Tkachuk for his induction this week into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Tkachuk, 54, played 584 games (543 regular season, 41 playoff) over nine seasons with the Blues until retiring in 2010. He ranks sixth in franchise history with 208 regular-season goals.

Tkachuk’s sons, Panthers forwards Matthew and Brady, joined their father and Blues captain Robert Thomas for the ceremonial puck drop. Thomas lived with the Tkachuk family during his rookie season in 2018-19.

Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring on the power play at 5:12 of the first period. After Florida failed to convert on a 5-on-3 advantage, Reinhart set up Brady for a shot that beat Hofer under his glove. Matthew Tkachuk also earned an assist on his younger brother’s 11th goal of the season.

Kulikov scored 77 seconds later on a shot from the left point that deflected off Colton Parayko’s stick and slipped between Hofer’s legs.

The Blues started the second period on the power play but attempted zero shots. Florida’s Aaron Ekblad had slashed Dylan Holloway after time expired in the first period.

Lundell made it 3-0 at 3:28 of the second period, burying a rebound after Hofer stopped Brady Tkachuk’s initial shot. It was Lundell’s seventh goal of the season and Brady’s 12th assist.

The Blues finally had a strong scoring chance late in the second when Pius Suter made a slightly elevated centering pass to Alexey Toropchenko, whose quick one-timer was blocked by Markstrom.

Reinhart scored his 12th goal unassisted after a nifty stick-handling move at 7:38 of the third period.

Holloway stuffed in a rebound after a shot by Dalibor Dvorsky, ending the shutout bid with 2:06 remaining in the third period.

Blues defenseman Philip Broberg left the game in the third period with a lower-body injury. After the game, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki appeared to have sustained an arm injury.