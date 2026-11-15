Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Rhona Wise/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 137-117 win over the Detroit Pistons (8-4) on Saturday night at Kaseya Center on the back-end of a back-to-back set to win its fourth straight game and improve to 2-0 during its five-game homestand. The Heat continues the homestand on Monday against the Houston Rockets:

After a rough 0-4 start to the season, the Heat (7-6) has now won seven of its nine games to go above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

This was a glimpse at the progress the Heat has made since its 0-4 start to the season. Just three weeks after falling to the Pistons by 17 points at Kaseya Center in its second game of the season on Oct. 23, the Heat defeated that same Pistons team by 20 points in Miami on Saturday.

“As a team, I think we’re just clicking better,” Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We know each other’s spots better. And the most important thing out of all, we’re competing. Our effort is way better than the first four games. We were watching the clips before the game of when we played [the Pistons] first, and we looked like a whole different team. And it’s something that we cannot take our foot off the gas pedal, especially defensively.”

The Heat and Pistons played a back-and-forth first half that included nine lead changes and four ties. But the Heat closed the second quarter on a 13-7 run to turn that two-point lead into an eight-point halftime advantage.

The Heat carried that momentum into the second half, pushing its lead to 11 points just 1:48 into the third quarter.

The Heat went on to outscore the Pistons 35-26 in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter with a big 17-point lead.

When the Pistons cut the deficit to 12 points with 5:22 to play, the Heat responded with a 9-2 run on back-to-back-to-back threes from Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson and Davion Mitchell to push its lead back up to 19 points with four minutes to play and seal the victory.

As usual, Antetokounmpo led the way with 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 shooting on threes and 7-of-9 shooting from the foul line, 14 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three blocks in 30 minutes.

“He’s making this look easy, whatever that stat line is, 34 and 14 and almost 10 assists,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He literally is making that look easy.”

Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, 1-of-2 shooting on threes and 9-of-13 shooting from the foul line, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes. He closed as a team-best plus 20.

The Heat’s defense was also solid after a poor start to Saturday’s game, allowing the Pistons to score 39 points in the opening quarter on 57.1% shooting from the field, 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from three-point range and 10-of-10 (100%) shooting from the foul line.

But the Heat limited the Pistons to 78 points on 36% shooting from the field and 6-of-23 (26.1%) shooting from three-point range over the final three quarters.

Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with a team-high 33 points to go with five rebounds and eight assists.

The Heat set a franchise record in the process, with nine players recording a block in the game.

The Heat also outscored the Pistons 28-11 in transition.

“In the second quarter, we started to settle in and made things a little bit tougher, swarmed a little bit more, made more efforts, and that gave us an opportunity to get out in the open court,” Spoelstra said. “We had probably 20 fast-break points by halftime, and a lot of that was from those defensive stops in that second quarter.”

Thompson was limited by foul trouble in his return from injury, but he still made a big impact.

After sitting out his first game of the season on in Friday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a sprained left ankle, Thompson started Saturday’s game fast. He scored eight points in the first 4:25 of the contest.

But Thompson was forced to the bench shortly after, as he was called for his second foul of the game with 6:18 left in the first quarter. He spent the rest of the first quarter on the bench.

Thompson finally re-entered the game with 7:32 remaining in the second quarter, but he picked up his third foul just 15 seconds later and was forced back to the bench.

Thompson played just 5:57 in the first half because of his foul trouble.

But Thompson was able to avoid fouls in the second half, playing his usual minutes across the final two quarters. The Heat benefited from that.

Thompson scored nine points in nine minutes in the third quarter to help the Heat break open the game.

Thompson then added another nine points in the fourth quarter.

Behind an 18-point second half, Thompson finished Saturday’s win with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from three-point range in 20 minutes.

“He was really chomping on the bit to play tonight,” Spoelstra said of Thompson. “He wanted to play last night. But it was good that everybody was responsible about it just to get him feeling a lot better, and you can see a little pep to his step tonight.”

It’s the continuation of Thompson’s strong start to the season.

After averaging just 7.8 points per game on 12-of-37 (32.4%) shooting from three-point range through the first five games of the season, Thompson has averaged 20.7 points on 36-of-77 (46.8%) shooting from three-point range over the Heat’s last eight games.

“I didn’t even think about it out there,” Thompson said of playing on a sore ankle on Saturday. “I just played free-minded.”

With starting guard Pelle Larsson missing his second straight game due to an illness, forward Myron Gardner made his second straight start in his place.

Gardner started Saturday’s game alongside the Heat’s four other usual starters in Mitchell, Thompson, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Gardner was his usual bundle of energy, making hustle plays on both ends of the court and even getting into a back and forth with Pistons forward Ron Holland II in the second quarter. Gardner and Holland were called for double technical fouls after getting tied up.

Gardner totaled five points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 26 minutes in his second start of the season. Most importantly, he closed as a positive at plus 5.

“Myron Gardner, you plug him in where Pelle was, that’s crazy energy,” Spoelstra said. “He does not lose a 50-50 ball, and had nine rebounds. He’s flying all over the place. That in those minutes actually helped the starting lineup. It helps other lineups, too.”

Rookie Ryan Conwell remains a big part of the Heat’s bench rotation.

After beginning the season out of the Heat’s rotation, Conwell logged double-digit minutes on Saturday for the sixth straight game.

After scoring a career-high 20 points in a career-high 33 minutes in Friday’s win over the Cavaliers, Conwell recorded nine points four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes on Saturday. He played six minutes in Saturday’s fourth quarter.

Conwell has now logged a total of 160 minutes over the Heat’s last eight games after playing a total of just 10 minutes over the Heat’s first five games.

Conwell was part of a Heat bench rotation on Saturday that also included Bobby Portis Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Simone Fontecchio and Nikola Jovic.

Hardaway was again out of the rotation on Saturday after starting in place of the injured Thompson in Friday’s victory. Following Hardaway’s rough start to the season, he has now received his first two DNP-CDs (did not play, coach’s decision) of the season in the last three games.

Mitchell continues to impress as a playmaker.

After tying a career-high with 17 assists and committing just one turnover in Friday’s win over the Cavaliers, Mitchell recorded a team-high nine assists on Saturday.

Mitchell entered Saturday averaging a league-high 9.2 assists per game, and that number held at 9.2 assists per game following Saturday’s win.

Mitchell also totaled 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, 3-of-5 shooting on threes and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line in the Heat’s victory over the Pistons.

“I just think you’re seeing a progression,” Spoelstra said of Mitchell before Saturday’s game. “At the end of the first year, we had those two play-in games where he was fantastic for us. And then the next year, last year, he had moments where he was really good. And now he’s just able to sustain that. And we want to have guys run with him. He’s fast with the ball, and he’s unselfish. He wants to set guys up, but it takes a lot of guys sacrificing and running.”