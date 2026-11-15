Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal flashes the U after UM defeats Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Not long after closing out a win on the field over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes also received wins on the recruiting trail.

Brody Diel, a three-star wide receiver from Louisiana, on Saturday night announced he flipped his commitment from Rice to Miami. Shortly afterward, junior college offensive lineman Dorian Williams announced his pledge to UM.

Diel is ranked as the No. 229 overall receiver in the Class of 2027 and the No. 58 player from Louisiana, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He had been committed to Rice since June.

The 6-2, 187-pound receiver is the 22nd player in Miami’s top-ranked recruiting class and the fifth receiver among the group along with Miami Carol City’s Nick Lennear, Miami Columbus’ A’Mir Sears, Jacksonville Mandarin’s Brysen Wright and Temecula (California) Chaparral’s Eli Woodard.

Williams, meanwhile, is the ninth-ranked JuCo player in the Class of 2027. He currently plays for the College of San Mateo.