Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) pumps his fist towards fans after UM defeats Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate did what they could to treat Saturday like just another game.

Another faceless opponent. Another chance for the Miami Hurricanes to win a game. Another chance to showcase why this team is a national championship contender.

But deep inside, they knew they were going to feel something different as they faced a Duke team that they led just a year ago before moving on to Miami in the transfer portal in January.

“If I’m being honest, it definitely did feel different,” Mensah admitted. “A little bit weird. I couldn’t stop smiling for some reason when I first stepped on the field, just because I have a lot of love for those guys over there on that side of the ball.

“But when the ball’s snapped,” Mensah added, “it’s kill mode.”

That it was.

Mensah and the seventh-ranked Hurricanes pulled away from the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter for a 36-25 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

And Mensah’s work orchestrating the offense led the way.

The quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender completed 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Barkate, who joined Mensah in the move from Duke to Miami, caught eight passes for a season-high 134 yards.

And there was a lot of smiling to be had after the game was over as the Hurricanes rebounded from their first loss of the season last week against Notre Dame with a resounding win.

“All good emotions,” Barkate said. “I was excited coming into the game. It was great to see a bunch of the guys. I’ve still got a lot of friends on the team, so it was good to see them.”

But ...

“It was definitely a lot better beating them,” Barkate finished.