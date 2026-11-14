Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Kiyoshi Mio/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat will need to go without its preferred starting lineup for the second straight game on the back end of a back-to-back set.

While starting guard Klay Thompson (left ankle sprain) will return for Saturday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Kaseya Center (8 p.m., WPLG Local 10) after missing Friday night’s 133-121 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, starting guard Pelle Larsson has again been ruled out for Saturday’s contest against the Pistons after sitting out Friday’s contest due to an illness.

Without Thompson and Larsson in Friday’s victory over the Cavaliers, the Heat started forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Myron Gardner in their place alongside Davion Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Friday marked the first game that Thompson, 36, has missed this season. He sprained his ankle when landing awkwardly after making an important chase-down block late in Tuesday’s road win over the Utah Jazz.

Saturday marks the second straight game that Larsson, 25, has missed with an illness. He played in the Heat’s first 11 games before getting sick this week.

The Heat also ruled out two-way contract center Vlad Goldin, who is currently in the G League.

The Pistons will be without Jalen Duren (right hamstring strain), Isaiah Joe (right hip contusion), Chaz Lanier (G League), Ebuka Okorie (G League) and Ugonna Onyenso (G League) against the Heat on Saturday.

The Pistons won the first matchup of the season between the two teams, defeating the Heat 128-111 in Miami on Oct. 23.