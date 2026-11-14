Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) after scoring in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Mark Fletcher Jr. now stands alone in Miami Hurricanes lore.

With his 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter against Duke on Saturday, Fletcher now has 36 rushing touchdowns in his Hurricanes career. That breaks UM’s record that has been held by Stephen McGuire since the 1992 season — 12 years before Fletcher was born.

It’s his second school record in three weeks. Against North Carolina two weeks ago, Fletcher set the school record for most combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. He now has 39 (36 rushing, three receiving). McGuire and Edgerrin James (35 each) had the record before Fletcher overtook them.

Fletcher, who starred at Plantation American Heritage before enrolling at Miami, grew up a Hurricanes fan. He went to practices and games with his late father, Mark Sr. (known affectionally as “Big Mark”).

Now, their name is atop multiple aspects of Miami’s record book.

“It’s a blessing,” Fletcher said after the North Carolina game when he set the record for combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. “I always wanted to be a Hurricane as a little boy. It’s just a blessing, man. I’m blessed to be here, blessed to be a part of this team. Everybody just does such a great job, just looking out for me. All the support with how hard I had it, with things and adversity I faced, but these people just continue to have my back. ... I just love this university. I’m just happy that I could just impact it positively.”

Mark Fletcher Jr. is playing for more than himself in final Hurricanes season

The records were four years of steady improvement in the making for Fletcher. He scored five rushing touchdowns as a freshman, nine as a sophomore, 12 as a junior on his way to helping Miami reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and 10 so far this season. He is one of just four running backs in school history to have double-digit rushing touchdowns across multiple seasons. The others are McGuire (1989 and 1990), James (1997 and 1998) and Duke Johnson (2012 and 2014).

Fletcher easily could have left Miami following last season after his dominant performance during the playoffs, a four-game stretch during which he ran for 507 yards.

But he decided long before the postseason run that he was going to return for his senior season.

“It was extremely powerful. That guy is as good of a leader and human being as you can imagine,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said .“He was born and raised to be a Hurricane. His father looks over us and watches everything from above. You see it; you’ve been around enough to see his impact within the walls, within the locker room, upstairs, across the entire community. … So having a voice that strong, powerful and mature in the locker room, backed up by play — because at the end of the day, that’s the strongest words you can say. How you talk with your pads and your performances — all that stuff is invaluable.”