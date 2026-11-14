Miami Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser (7) catches a pass during practice drills at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes are without one of their hard-hitting defenders for their Saturday afternoon game against the Duke Blue Devils.

Redshirt junior safety Zechariah Poyser was not dressed for Miami’s noon kickoff against the Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium.

Poyser was listed as questionable on the ACC’s availability reports Thursday and Friday after not being listed on the initial report Wednesday. He was deemed a game-time decision Saturday morning.

Poyser left Miami’s game last weekend at Notre Dame late in the fourth quarter after sustaining an apparent arm injury following a third-down tackle. Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal on Monday said Poyser was “doing well.”

Poyser started all nine games for Miami this season before Saturday. The redshirt junior has 29 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups. Pro Football Focus has given Poyser just a 54.3 overall grade this season, with the site crediting the safety for 11 missed tackles and for allowing 22 completions on 26 targets against him for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami’s defensive backs corps is already thin due to injuries. Starting cornerback OJ Frederique Jr. has been out since the opening drive of the Hurricanes’ season-opener against Stanford. Bryce Fitzgerald, who began the season at safety opposite Poyser, has primarily played cornerback (both out wide and in the slot) since then, with freshman JJ Dunnigan being elevated to a starting role as a result.

With Poyser unable to go, Fitzgerald moved back to safety opposite Dunnigan and Omar Thornton returned to a starting role as Miami’s nickel corner. Dylan Day and Ryan Mack are other options to get meaningful snaps at safety.