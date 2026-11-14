Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14), reacts during a practice at the Miami Dolphins Training Camp in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday November 11, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

The wounds simply won’t heal.

In fact, the Miami Dolphins’ struggles finding an above-average starting quarterback since Dan Marino retired in 1999 has left scabbing on South Florida’s once-proud NFL franchise.

We’re talking 26 years of trauma-induced pain.

Don’t believe me? Let’s say some names of the 29 quarterbacks who have started games since Marino was forced to end his career, pushed out by the organization (that’s what it was, don’t deny it).

Miami threw away early draft picks on John Beck, Pat White and Josh Rosen.

Jay Fielder wasted one of the NFL’s better defenses of the early 2000’s.

Tua Tagovailoa, who had two good NFL seasons, wasn’t durable enough to have lasting success as Miami’s starter.

Daunte Culpepper, Trent Green, Chad Pennington, Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick all came to Miami past their prime, and all but Fitzpatrick, who was benched for Tagovailoa, struggled to stay healthy.

And let’s not even dive into the list of backups — such as A.J. Feeley, Brock Osweiler and Malik Willis — whose body of work proves they were unfit to become NFL starters.

At this point, the Dolphins’ fan base expects to be disappointed, so pardon my skepticism when hearing praises of Kyle McCord, replacement No. 29’s, arm strength (it’s solid), or his composure (he hasn’t been tested).

I yawn when offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik claims the former Syracuse standout the Dolphins traded a 2028 sixth-round pick to acquire back in August knows the offense well.

When head coach Jeff Hafley emphatically states he’s told the Dolphins’ new starting quarterback, who will likely be Miami’s starter for the next month while Willis’ groin injury heals, that he wants him to be aggressive when he starts his first NFL game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, we should all sigh.

“I want him to be fearless,” Hafley said. “I want him to rip it, and I want him to have that mentality in every game that he plays”

In our wildest fantasy McCord will have a Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Brock Purdy-like elevation, going from a young, overlooked backup to accomplished NFL starter who leads his new franchise to success, wins, maybe the playoffs.

But this franchise’s history hints he will likely be the 29th disappointment to line up under center in life after Marino.

What exactly has this fan base done to deserve suffering like this?

Maybe forcing out Don Shula and Marino was the start of this curse? But bad decisions have kept Miami here.

When the opportunity to draft or sign (and sometimes both) Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Lamar Jackson was staring in the face of Miami’s leadership it cowered.

Miami passed on selecting Matt Ryan because it planned to draft Joe Flacco with the 32nd pick in that 2008 draft, only to get outmaneuvered by the Baltimore Ravens for Flacco, and then forced to settle on Chad Henne.

Even the Buffalo Bills jumped ahead of Miami, trading up in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft to secure the draft rights to Josh Allen.

In that same draft, owner Steve Ross pitched the idea of selecting Jackson, a two-time league MVP, to the Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase era when the franchise flirted with the possibility of moving on from Ryan Tannehill.

Then there was Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert in the 2020 Draft. Despite Herbert’s struggles, that was a whiff.

Bad decision after bad decision on quarterbacks has kept this franchise on the mediocrity merry-go-round.

And Miami’s $45 million in guaranteed money investment into Willis, a career backup who has struggled (79.7 passer rating) in his opportunity to become the Dolphins’ future starter seems to be another one.

Let’s hope this regime is wise enough to see that Willis hasn’t done enough to be viewed as the final answer, at least not yet, and hedges its bets by drafting a quarterback early in 2027, or acquiring an upgrade in free agency or via trade.

But entitlement, the inability to acknowledge mistakes made, and the unwillingness to have a quarterback compete for the starting spot — EVER — has been one of the constants in Miami’s 26 years of suffering.

At some point this franchise’s luck — who remembers Suck for Luck — with quarterbacks has to turn? Right?

Even the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, two franchises with similar quarterback struggles for the past two decades, had moments of relief with Cousins, Sam Darnold, Pennington and Mark Sanchez as their starters.

But not the Dolphins.

At some point let’s hope the law of averages works in Miami’s favor, and the tide turns at quarterback.

Maybe it’s McCord, who led the NCAA in passing yards in 2024, and threw for 8,555 yards and 61 touchdowns during his college career, which was spent at Ohio State and Syracuse.

But history says he’s just keeping the seat warm for quarterback No. 30.

Maybe (insert name of the next quarterback here) will begin this franchise’s healing.