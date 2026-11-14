Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) slaps hands with center Bam Adebayo (13) during overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Kiyoshi Mio/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is what it’s supposed to look like – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo filling up the box score, trampling opponents with force and physicality and putting their imprint on all 48 minutes.

The Heat’s new power (rotation) couple certainly has had some good moments, in tandem, before Miami began this five-game homestand. But Friday’s 133-121 win against Cleveland offered the most extraordinary example of what they can do when they’re both performing at their best.

The duo combined for 74 points and 23 boards, shooting a ridiculous 28 of 39 from the field and chipping in five assists to boot. Against a Cavs team missing All-Star forward Evan Mobley, Adebayo closed with 37 and 14 boards, Antetokounmpo with 37 and 9. All of it was necessary on a night that Miami played without Klay Thompson (ankle) and Pelle Larsson (illness).

So is this what Antetokounmpo envisioned when he considered the possibilities of playing with Adebayo, an idea he found so enticing that he privately expressed a desire to play for Miami?

“I knew I wanted to play with somebody that’s going to be willing to do whatever it takes to win games,” the two-time MVP said in the Heat locker room as the clock struck midnight Friday night. “Sometimes it’s going to be scoring. Against Utah, Bam was able to get the winning block for us. He’s one of the most versatile bigs that I’ve ever played with. I’m happy, I’m excited I’m able to share the court with him.”

On Friday, they became the first Heat teammates to score at least 37 points in the same game since LeBron James and Dwyane Wade did it in 2013.

“There are going to be games that look like this,” Antetokounmpo said. “He played great, was aggressive, was able to get to his spot. Making the right play for himself or the team. I was doing the same. Some games we are both going to score. Other games we’re both going to get rebounds and play defense and set the tone. It’s not always going to look the same.”

Despite a slow start by Adebayo this season, the Bam/Giannis duo is now statistically the best power rotation in the league through a dozen games.

The former Bucks star is fourth in the NBA in scoring at 28.5 per game and third in rebounds at 12.3. Adebayo is now 15th in rebounds at 8.8 and 43rd in scoring at 19.4 – ahead of LaMelo Ball, Joel Embiid, James Harden and many others.

“Bam and Giannis, they’re supposed to carry us with their force,” Erik Spoelstra said. “Will the stat line always look like that? I don’t know. I’m not a math guy, but that’s a lot of rebounds between the two of them. That’s a lot of force that they’re putting on the opponent in the paint.”

Though the Heat is just a plus 2 in their 231 minutes together, the numbers have turned recently. Over the past five games, the Heat has outscored teams by 35 in the 106 minutes they have played together.

“We can really be dominant when we bring that type of force to the game, and making plays and obviously scoring,” Adebayo said. “You want games to look like that.”

And this was big Friday: With Antetokounmpo on the bench, Adebayo scored 14 points over the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter to push Miami’s lead from 92-91 to 115-103 when Antetokounmpo returned with 5:01 left.

“Those minutes with Giannis on the bench were very inspiring,” Spoelstra said. “That is Bam’s superpower, how he can connect a group. He was a force of competitive will on both ends of the court. He was quarterbacking everything for us defensively. We were in a zone and he was getting everyone in the right spots.”

This was the ninth consecutive game that Antetokounmpo and Adebayo each grabbed eight rebounds, extending their franchise record. (Chris Bosh and Hassan Whiteside held the previous record of seven, in November 2015).

On Friday, seven of Antetokounmpo’s 15 field goals (including six dunks) and four of Adebayo’s 13 baskets came off assists from Davion Mitchell, who’s playing the best basketball of his career.

Mitchell’s 17 assists were two short of Tim Hardaway’s single game franchise record, set in 1996. Mitchell joined Goran Dragic, Sherman Douglas and Hardaway as the only Heat players with at least 17 assists in a game. Before Friday, the Heat previously had only one game with at least 17 assists and one turnover – by Dragic in November 2016.

“Incredible, 17 assists,” Antetokounmpo said. “The most impressive thing is one turnover. That’s insane. He keeps making the right play, setting the tone, knocking down shots. He’s pretty much doing everything for us. He stepped his game up this year big time.”

Mitchell entered Saturday night’s game against Detroit leading the league in assists per game at 9.2, in addition to averaging 16.2 points and shooting 40.6% on threes.

“Davion, I want him to get the most improved [player award] for sure,” Adebayo said. “Davion is making great reads. He’s done a great job of making the game easier for all of us…. This is showing all the work he put in all summer. It’s good to see him be in shape and really be himself.”

Also heartening Friday was the continued evolution of second round rookie guard Ryan Conwell, who hit four threes, scored 20 points and pestered Donovan Mitchell and James Harden on defense.

“Ryan I love; he’s a hooper,” Antetokounmpo said. “Plays hard, works hard. Obviously, he’s very, very talented. Obviously he’s going to help us a lot. I love that he has this mindset of getting better every day.”

So after an 0-4 start, Miami awoke Saturday back in playoff position, standing fifth in the East at 6-6.

“The last eight games, we’ve won six,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re getting there. I think as the season goes on, we’re going to keep getting better. Two of our best players weren’t playing Friday. We’re in a good place, in a good groove.

“We’ve got to stay humble, keep our heads down, and just keep doing our job quietly. That’s all. Quietly. No noise. No attention needed. Just keep on doing our job.”