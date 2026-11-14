Miami Hurricanes fans show their support during the first half game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, October 24, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

As the Miami Hurricanes prepared to start the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium, coach Mario Cristobal gave a succinct explanation of what his team had to do to close out its game against the Duke Blue Devils.

“We’ve got to execute,” Cristobal said in a sideline interview on the ABC broadcast. “You can’t have any self-inflicted wounds. Methodically drive down the field. Everybody do your job.”

Over the next seven minutes, Miami did just that. The Hurricanes ate up clock as they marched down the field. Quarterback Darian Mensah made a slew of plays, with Cooper Barkate on the receiving end of three of them as the duo faced their former team.

And, finally, freshman Javian Mallory punched the ball into the end zone on a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

It put the Hurricanes up by two scores late as No. 7 Miami eventually pulled away from Duke with a 36-25 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Read the instant recap here.

Mallory scores again

Javian Mallory is trying to out-Nate Sheppard Nate Sheppard — and you could argue he’s succeeding at it.

39-yard rushing TD to put Miami up 36-17 with 4:21 left to play.

Mallory has 150 yards from scrimmage (10 carries, 71 rushing yards; 3 catches, 79 receiving yards), 3 TDs

Mallory scores again

Javian Mallory with his second touchdown of the game. This time a 2-yard rush to cap a 13-play, 79-yard drive that featured a lot of good from Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate.

29-17 Miami over Duke, 8:06 left to play.

Blue Devils respond

This Nate Sheppard guy for the Blue Devils is as advertised. 47-yard run, 13-yard pass and 5-yard TD run as Duke responds.

Miami’s lead is cut to 22-17 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

Wow, Javian Mallory

Freshman running back Javian Mallory’s 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a shovel pass made multiple Duke defenders look silly. The Hurricanes went for two and didn’t get it. UM leads Duke 22-10 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Fletcher dealing with injury

Mark Fletcher Jr. dealing with a “right lower body injury” per the ABC broadcast.

Hasn’t played yet in the second half. Was on the bike on the sideline earlier in the third quarter.

Miami opens second half with a field goal

The Hurricanes settle for a field goal on their opening drive of the second half. Weinberg good from 24 yards after UM goes 69 yards on 11 plays, highlighted by a 33-yard run from Jordan Lyle and 20-yard catch-and-run from Cooper Barkate. Darian Mensah’s third-and-goal throw to Elija Lofton in the end zone was incomplete after review.

16-10 Miami over Duke, 9:48 left in the third quarter.

HALFTIME: No. 7 Miami 13, Duke 10

Mensah 17/22, 179 yards

Fletcher 8 carries, 23 yards, 1 TD

Barkate 4 catches, 71 yards

Defense has held Duke to 160 yards (47 of which was on the Sheppard TD run)

Hurricanes get the ball back to start the second half.

Miami back on top

Hurricanes get inside the Duke 10 but Miami has to settle for a 26-yard field goal.

13-10 Miami, 37 seconds left in the first half

Nate Sheppard finally gets his big run

Oh, there’s Nate Sheppard.

47 yard rushing touchdown.

He had 31 total yards on 11 touches before that run.

First run over 30 yards Miami has allowed this season (let alone 40+).

10-10 with 3:17 left in the first half.

Touchdown Hurricanes — and some history made

Mark Fletcher Jr.’s 4-yard rushing touchdown gives Miami a 10-3 lead over Duke with 5:47 left in the second quarter.

The touchdown was Fletcher’s 36th career rushing touchdown, the most in UM history.

Read more here.

Tie game

Duke goes for it on 4th and 1 from the Miami 41... play action pass complete to the UM 23 moves the chains.

The Canes defense holds after that to force Duke to go for a 37-yard field goal. Gavin Strange’s kick is good.

3-3 game, 9:27 left in the second quarter.

Finally, points!

Jake Weinberg 39-yard field goal gives Miami a 3-0 lead over Duke with 14:43 left in the second quarter.

The field goal capped a 13-play, 55-yard drive for Miami.

Weinberg is 9/10 this season.

End of first quarter: No. 7 Miami 0, Duke 0

The Hurricanes are driving, though. They’ll be at the Duke 21-yard line when play resumes.

A change on the offensive line

Freshman Rhys Woodrow is at left guard on Miami’s third offensive drive, replacing fellow freshman Ben Congdon.

Little going on offense so far

Both teams have had two drives. Both teams have punted twice. A combined 56 yards of offense midway through the first quarter.

Poyser’s out. Who replaced him?

With Zechariah Poyser out, Bryce Fitzgerald and JJ Dunnigan are Miami’s starting safeties. Omar Thornton starts at nickel.

Poyser a game-time decision

Starting safety Zechariah Poyser was listed as a game-time decision on the ACC’s final availability report for the game on Saturday morning.

Poyser, who appeared to injure his shoulder late in Miami’s game against Notre Dame last week, was listed as questionable on the reports sent out Thursday and Friday.

We’ll get a better sense of where things stand as the team goes through warmups.

Miami Hurricanes schedule

Week 1 — Miami 45, Stanford 6: Darian Mensah threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns, Malachi Toney caught three of those touchdowns and had a school-record 234 receiving yards, and the defense held the Cardinal out of the end zone for a season-opening rout.

Week 2 — Miami 77, Florida A&M 7: The Hurricanes scored early and often in a record-setting win against the FCS-level Rattlers.

Week 3 — Miami 33, Wake Forest 20: Darian Mensah completed his first 24 passes to help Miami build a commanding lead that withstood a late Demon Deacons rally attempt to improve to 3-0 and 2-0 in conference play.

Week 4 — Miami 52, Central Michigan 3: Darian Mensah was nearly perfect again, the starting offense scored on six of seven drives and Miami rolled to a win over the Chippewas.

Week 5 — Miami 41, Clemson 13: Darian Mensah threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the first half, Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for two of his own in the second half, and the Hurricanes’ defense came up with big plays all night as Miami easily handled Clemson.

Week 6: Bye

Week 7 —Miami 43, Florida State 35 (2OT): Miami overcame a sloppy first-half performance and fourth-quarter deficit to defeat in-state rival Florida State in a double-overtime thriller. Darian Mensah threw for three touchdowns, Malachi Toney caught two (and threw a successful two-point conversion attempt in double overtime), and Bryce Fitzgerald ended the game with an interception.

Week 8 — Miami 52, Pittsburgh 23: Darian Mensah threw four more touchdowns, Malachi Toney caught three of those touchdown passes and the defense dominated early before allowing points after the game was already essentially decided in a rout of the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Week 9 — Miami 38, North Carolina 35: Darian Mensah threw three touchdowns, Malachi Toney caught two, Mark Fletcher Jr. had three total touchdowns (one receiving, two rushing) and the defense made one critical play late as the Hurricanes averted disaster against the Tar Heels to remain undefeated.

Week 10 — Notre Dame 31, Miami 24: The Hurricanes, playing in their first game without star receiver Malachi Toney, fell behind by three scores early in the third quarter, attempted a furious rally late but came up one score short.

Week 11: Duke, today

Week 12: Virginia Tech, Nov. 21, Hard Rock Stadium, time and TV TBA

Week 13: Boston College, Nov. 28, Hard Rock Stadium, time and TV TBA

Pregame Miami Hurricanes reading

Need to catch up before kickoff? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past few days.

As No. 7 Miami hosts Duke, Mensah downplays narrative of facing former team

A look at the Miami Hurricanes’ pass protection woes as they prepare for Duke

Why did Miami fall six spots in College Football Playoff rankings? Committee explains

Where UM transfer portal class stands. And Cristobal reveals who will play more

Hurricanes have nation’s best run defense. They’re set to face their biggest test

UM coordinators and ex-referees explain lingering issues from Notre Dame game

Malachi Toney’s message to the Hurricanes after his injury. And how the team responded