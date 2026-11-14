Marquez Christopher Pinder (left) Jared Lamar James (middle) and Elijah Dyous (right) are accused of severely caning and paddling two men in April as members of an alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi. Miami-Dade and Broward Corrections

A Secret Service agent who showed up at the police department investigating him to ask about the investigation. A neighbor who reported hearing hours of late-night slapping. And fraternity members, including a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office employee, who described the alleged hazing incidents as dance practices or March Madness gatherings.

Those are just a few of the details in the Sweetwater Police Department’s investigative report that led to the arrest of three men. They are accused of caning and paddling two men so severely that one had to be intubated, and the other required four surgeries and “could have died from kidney failure,” the report said.

A few days after the first victim contacted police, Marquez Christopher Pinder, the Secret Service Agent, showed up to the Sweetwater Police station, flashing his credentials and asking about the investigation, the report said. Pinder also went to his Sweetwater apartment’s management office and asked why police had been in the garage and why police had run his license plate three times.

The 147-page report — obtained by the Miami Herald from Sweetwater police — is heavily redacted but provides new details about the investigation that led to the arrests of Pinder, 29, Jared Lamar James, 26, and Elijah Delano Dyous, 29. All three have been charged with two counts of attempted manslaughter with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of hazing with a deadly weapon — all felonies.

The three pleaded not guilty and are on house arrest, according to Miami-Dade court records. Herald reporters reached out to the men’s attorneys for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The Secret Service placed Pinder on administrative leave. Pinder was assigned to a gang task force with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the City of Miami Police Department and was hired by the Secret Service in September 2023, the report said.

Kappa Alpha Psi, the 115-year-old historically Black fraternity whose alumni are at the center of the case, previously told the Herald that the charged men were not “financial” or “active” members.

Lawyers who’ve sued fraternities over hazing incidents have told the Herald that’s a common ploy — saying an alum is not an active member — to avoid liability. But longtime Kappa Alpha Psi member and former Florida state senator Dwight Bullard previously told the Herald that once someone becomes a member, they are a “member for life.”

READ MORE: Miami Secret Service agent case shows depth of ‘underground’ hazing, experts say

The two victims have remained anonymous. One is a University of Miami law student and the other is a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employee.

The two met every night from April 1-3 at Pinder’s apartment in Sweetwater, where they were quizzed about the fraternity’s history and beaten with paddles and canes for wrong answers, according to Sweetwater police.

On April 4, they were told to go to a house in unincorporated Miami-Dade, near West Perrine, where the beatings were “more intense” than the days prior, the law student told investigators.

‘Struck harder’

The UM law student first spoke to police on April 22, about two and a half weeks after the hazing incident at the Miami-Dade house, according to the arrest affidavits. His skin was so damaged from the beatings that “substantial portions of [his] skin and soft tissue were surgically removed” and he received “extensive skin grafts to cover the areas that were removed,” the arrest warrant states.

The house in Southwest Miami-Dade County where two men were allegedly caned and paddled as part of a hazing connected to Kappa Alpha Psi alumni on April 4, 2026. Three men, including a Miami Secret Service agent, have been charged. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

He underwent two surgeries after he was admitted to the hospital on April 8, four days after the alleged hazing at the house, the police report says. He would require two other surgeries and a five-month recovery period from his injuries, which would result in “permanent scarring,” the surgeon told Sweetwater police. The physician described sustained severe soft-tissue injuries to his lower back and buttocks.

He also had kidney failure due to his injuries. If he had delayed treatment any longer, “he could have died from kidney failure,’’ the surgeon told police.

The man told officers he participated in a formal fraternity process to join Kappa Alpha Psi, part of the Divine Nine group of historically Black fraternities and sororities. He paid thousands of dollars in fees, traveled to Tallahassee with other prospective members for a formal test and was officially inducted into the fraternity.

He filled out a form to join the Richmond-Perrine Alumni Chapter and later attended a community service event the chapter was holding.

Toward the end of the event, he said, some members began talking to him about an “unofficial” process and asked if he wanted to “get down.” The process would result in becoming what they called a “Nupe.”

He told police he understood this would involve “strenuous physical exercise, paddling, and the recitation of fraternity information,” but that the members “repeatedly assured him that safety was their priority,” according to the report. “They instructed him to remain transparent about any medical problems and to tell them if he reached his physical limit.”

He said the process was organized through a GroupMe chat that included meeting locations, times, assigned tasks and instructions. The two men were required to purchase and wear identical clothing — black hoodies, white T-shirts, blue jeans, white underwear, long white socks, black boots, and matching belts — on the nights the hazing occurred. He said that the meetings were set around Pinder’s work schedule.

He said that the group called itself the “Vice City Nupes” and maintained an Instagram account, which has since been taken down, under the same name. He said he believed the group operated without the knowledge of the chapter’s official leadership.

For three nights at Pinder’s apartment and another night at the house in Miami-Dade, the two men were beaten with wooden paddles or canes when they gave a wrong answer about the fraternity’s history. Pinder instructed them to wrap the paddles and canes with black, white and red tape, the report said.

The house in Southwest Miami-Dade County where two men were allegedly caned and paddled as part of a hazing connected to Kappa Alpha Psi alumni on April 4, 2026. Three men, including a Miami Secret Service agent, have been charged in the incident. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

The UM law student told police the punishment was called “being put in the KUT,” which the report later defines as “Knowledge, Understanding, Teaching.” He said members had told them to report medical problems or when they’d reached physical limits, but when he told men he had concerns about the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employee, bleeding through his pants, he was dismissed.

The UM law student also said Pinder told him the process would be harder because he was not Black, called him a “Chico trying to get in” and told him it would be harder for him to be part of the group. He told police he was also told that other members did not want him to join because he was Hispanic, and they believed the victim could “not understand their experiences.”

“[Law student] stated that he believed he was struck harder and treated excessively because he was a White Hispanic male seeking membership in a predominantly Black fraternity chapter,” the report says.

He described a brutal process to police involving strenuous exercises, and repeated blows with paddles where the men were not allowed to yell, react or display emotion while being struck. Any wrong answer could result in more strikes. He told police that he was told the Miami-Dade home belonged to one of James’ family members and that the family members would not be home at the time.

An apartment neighbor of Pinder’s who was later interviewed by police said that she heard sounds of what sounded like someone being “slapped in their ass” so loud it kept her awake. She said that at the time, she thought she was hearing consensual sex and didn’t report anything.

“This activity started at approximately 10:00 pm and lasted until about 3:00 am,” the report states. “The slapping took place at intervals and there appeared to be breaks in between each cycle. She informed us the slapping sessions took approximately 15 minutes before the breaks would take place.”

‘Repeatedly denied’ he was struck

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employee was first approached by police at his home, a few days after police spoke to the law student on April 22. He was receiving medical treatment at the time and told police he couldn’t speak. They served him a subpoena for the next day. That day, he said he wouldn’t speak without a lawyer so detectives and Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Borst subpoenaed him again a week later.

On May 7, he provided sworn testimony at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. He said he had been a member of the fraternity since 2023 and was the current Membership Training Academy Chair. He denied that any paddling or “corporal punishment” took place, according to the police report.

He acknowledged having gone to Pinder’s apartment on several nights in April and said they mostly went to wrap canes that were used in dances. He said they sometimes learned the dances there, too.

“[redacted] repeatedly denied that he or [redacted] was struck with a paddle or cane inside Mr. Pinder’s apartment [redacted] stated that he did not see [redacted] being struck and denied that he was struck.”

He did, however, acknowledge that he sought medical treatment on April 6 – two days after the last alleged hazing incident– after seeing blood in his urine. He remained hospitalized until April 24.

He said doctors treated him for an acute kidney injury or acute kidney failure, and required dialysis. He later developed fluid in his lungs and pneumonia, worsened, and was intubated.

He said he developed bedsores on his back and buttocks during the hospital stay and underwent surgical procedure to remove dead tissue. He denied that the injuries came from hazing.

Police obtained a search warrant for his medical records, which revealed that he arrived at the hospital with injuries to his backside, contradicting his sworn statement, according to the arrest warrant.

Other fraternity members interviewed by detectives had similar stories about the canes being used for dances or twirling. It is unclear whether some of those members were the men who were charged or some of the men who were named as witnesses in previous incident reports.

While the arrest warrants did not redact the names of the men charged or the witnesses, the Sweetwater Police report redacted most names, including people interviewed who work or had worked at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, University of Miami, and Florida International University. In some cases, it also redacted the names or last names of the men charged, the Herald found.

“We sent the report to the State Attorney’s Office to make sure we were legally protecting information that needed to remain confidential,” Sweetwater Chief of Police Sergio Diez told the Herald. “They instructed us to redact certain information.”

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office employee told Sweetwater police he was a case analyst but was on suspension at the time of the interview, June 4. He told police he was present at the April 4 gathering in the Miami-Dade home but said it was a March Madness event where they were watching basketball games.

He also told police he heard a man yelling when he was leaving, but couldn’t make out what he was saying and did not go check. He said he didn’t know if the person was yelling at someone else or on the phone.

He is named as one of four witnesses in the arrest warrants previously obtained by the Herald.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office confirmed that the person is no longer employed by its office.