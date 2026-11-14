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Planning a cruise from the Miami seaport? Check which ships are coming
By Vinod Sreeharsha,13 days ago
Cruisers looking to start their winter vacations from PortMiami have more options than ever.
About 50 ships will dock by year-end at the self-declared Cruise Capital of the World. That includes the biggest cruise lines and the largest vessels. A frenetic start to 2027 is expected as well.
Newcomers this December to PortMiami include: Silversea’s Silver Ray, Azamara Cruises’ Quest, and Four Seasons Yachts’ Four Seasons; Margaritaville at Sea’s Beachcomber in January; Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Firenze in February; Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Aura in June; and Royal Caribbean’s Hero of the Seas in August 2027.
More than 10 million passengers went through PortMiami during the 2026 fiscal year, according to the port. That’s a record and 16% greater than the previous record of 8.6 million.
The milestone also makes it likely PortMiami can reclaim the title of busiest cruise port in the world when all the numbers are assessed, writes SeatradeCruiseNews, an industry publication. Port Canaveral on Florida’s Space Coast beat it out in 2022 and 2025.
Travel group AAA forecasts that 22.4 million Americans will take cruises in 2027, a record for the fifth consecutive year. That’s about 4% more than the prior year and 57% higher than 2019.
“Travelers have more ships, destinations and vacation styles to choose from than ever before,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “That variety is attracting everyone from first-time passengers to experienced cruisers looking for their next getaway.”
Need some travel options? Here are the ships that will be in Miami between now and year-end, and also January through April.:
Miami cruises through December
AIDA Cruises
Azamara
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Xcel
Cunard Line
Emerald Cruises
Four Seasons Yachts
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Holland America Line
MSC Cruises / Explora Journeys
MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Poesia, MSC Seaside, MSC World America, Explora I, Explora III
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Luna, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Bliss
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Allura, Oceania Insignia, Oceania Marina, Oceania Vista
Orient Express
Ponant
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Royal Caribbean International
Allure of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Icon of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas
Scenic Luxury Cruises
Seabourn
Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Quest
Silversea
Silver Dawn, Silver Ray, Silver Shadow
TUI Cruises
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Brilliant Lady, Virgin Resilient Lady, Virgin Scarlet Lady
Miami cruises January through April
AIDA Cruises
AIDA Diva, AIDA Luna
Azamara
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Sunshine
Celebrity Cruises
Cunard Line
Sea Cloud
Europa / Hapag-Lloyd
Europa, Europa 2
Four Seasons Yachts
Margaritaville at Sea
MSC Cruises / Explora Journeys
MSC Explora I, MSC Explora III, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Poesia, MSC Seaside, MSC World America
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Luna, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Getaway
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Allura, Oceania Insignia, Oceania Marina, Oceania Vista
Orient Express
Corinthian
Princess Cruises
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Royal Caribbean International
Allure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Hero of the Seas, Icon of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas
Scenic Luxury Cruises
Seabourn
Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Sojourn
Seven Seas / Regent Seven Seas
Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor
Silversea (RCCL/ISS)
Silver Spirit, Silver Ray, Silver Nova, Silver Shadow
TUI Cruises
Peak travel
High season for cruises at PortMiami will start in December and last 81 days during which 7 to 10 ships will call on the port the same day. Over the stretch, PortMiami suggests travelers do the following:
• Passengers going to cruise terminals AA, A, B, C or D should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel.
• Passengers boarding at terminals E, F, G, J or V should arrive by using the PortMiami Bridge.
• Taxis accessing the staging area across from Terminal C should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel and park in Lot 1; taxis trying to get to the staging area across from Terminal E should enter through the PortMiami Bridge and park in Lot 2.
• Rideshare companies and passenger vehicles should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel.
• If you’re traveling on Carnival’s Celebration or Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, ask your cruise line about free shuttles to Miami International Airport.