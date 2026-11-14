The pool deck of MSC Poesia which docked at PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Built in 2008, it underwent refurbishment this year. This winter, it will be based at PortMiami heading on trips to the Caribbean. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Cruisers looking to start their winter vacations from PortMiami have more options than ever.

About 50 ships will dock by year-end at the self-declared Cruise Capital of the World. That includes the biggest cruise lines and the largest vessels. A frenetic start to 2027 is expected as well.

Newcomers this December to PortMiami include: Silversea’s Silver Ray, Azamara Cruises’ Quest, and Four Seasons Yachts’ Four Seasons; Margaritaville at Sea’s Beachcomber in January; Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Firenze in February; Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Aura in June; and Royal Caribbean’s Hero of the Seas in August 2027.

More than 10 million passengers went through PortMiami during the 2026 fiscal year, according to the port. That’s a record and 16% greater than the previous record of 8.6 million.

The milestone also makes it likely PortMiami can reclaim the title of busiest cruise port in the world when all the numbers are assessed, writes SeatradeCruiseNews, an industry publication. Port Canaveral on Florida’s Space Coast beat it out in 2022 and 2025.

Travel group AAA forecasts that 22.4 million Americans will take cruises in 2027, a record for the fifth consecutive year. That’s about 4% more than the prior year and 57% higher than 2019.

“Travelers have more ships, destinations and vacation styles to choose from than ever before,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “That variety is attracting everyone from first-time passengers to experienced cruisers looking for their next getaway.”

The Royal Suite in the MSC Yacht Club on MSC Poesia, which docked at PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Lionel Messi places a soccer ball on a pedestal during the official naming ceremony on board the Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas in the Aquatheater as Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty looks on while docked at the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Need some travel options? Here are the ships that will be in Miami between now and year-end, and also January through April.:

Miami cruises through December

AIDA Cruises

Aida Diva

Azamara

Azamara Quest

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Xcel

Cunard Line

Queen Elizabeth

Emerald Cruises

Emerald Sakara

Four Seasons Yachts

Four Seasons I

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

MS Europa

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam

MSC Cruises / Explora Journeys

MSC Grandiosa, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Poesia, MSC Seaside, MSC World America, Explora I, Explora III

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Luna, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Bliss

Oceania Cruises

Oceania Allura, Oceania Insignia, Oceania Marina, Oceania Vista

Orient Express

Corinthian

Ponant

L’Austral

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ilma

Royal Caribbean International

Allure of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Icon of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas

Scenic Luxury Cruises

Scenic Eclipse

Seabourn

Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Quest

Silversea

Silver Dawn, Silver Ray, Silver Shadow

TUI Cruises

Mein Schiff 1

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Brilliant Lady, Virgin Resilient Lady, Virgin Scarlet Lady

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon of the Seas’, heads to the dock early Wednesday morning during its first arrival in Miami, January 10, 2024. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Miami cruises January through April

AIDA Cruises

AIDA Diva, AIDA Luna

Azamara

Azamara Journey

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Firenze, Carnival Sunshine

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Xcel

Cunard Line

Queen Elizabeth

Sea Cloud

Sea Cloud Spirit

Europa / Hapag-Lloyd

Europa, Europa 2

Four Seasons Yachts

Four Seasons I

Margaritaville at Sea

Beachcomber

MSC Cruises / Explora Journeys

MSC Explora I, MSC Explora III, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Poesia, MSC Seaside, MSC World America

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Luna, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Getaway

Oceania Cruises

Oceania Allura, Oceania Insignia, Oceania Marina, Oceania Vista

Orient Express

Silenseas

Corinthian

Princess Cruises

Regal Princess

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Ilma

Royal Caribbean International

Allure of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Hero of the Seas, Icon of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas

Scenic Luxury Cruises

Scenic Eclipse

Seabourn

Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Sojourn

Seven Seas / Regent Seven Seas

Seven Seas Grandeur, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor

Silversea (RCCL/ISS)

Silver Spirit, Silver Ray, Silver Nova, Silver Shadow

TUI Cruises

Mein Schiff 1

Peak travel

High season for cruises at PortMiami will start in December and last 81 days during which 7 to 10 ships will call on the port the same day. Over the stretch, PortMiami suggests travelers do the following:

• Passengers going to cruise terminals AA, A, B, C or D should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel.

• Passengers boarding at terminals E, F, G, J or V should arrive by using the PortMiami Bridge.

• Taxis accessing the staging area across from Terminal C should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel and park in Lot 1; taxis trying to get to the staging area across from Terminal E should enter through the PortMiami Bridge and park in Lot 2.

• Rideshare companies and passenger vehicles should enter through the PortMiami Tunnel.

• If you’re traveling on Carnival’s Celebration or Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, ask your cruise line about free shuttles to Miami International Airport.