Maria Camila Perez of the NSU University School girls’ swim team. (Photo Courtesy NSU U Swimming)

This week, we continue the 2026-27 school year feature where we ask you to vote for a top high school varsity performer of the week (in Broward and Miami-Dade counties).

Nominees this week are from high school cross-country, golf, and swimming.

Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, November 19 til around 10 p.m. You can vote as often as you like until then.

NOTE: You should see a Miami Herald box underneath this note for you to type Yes and click Submit. That will ignite the actual poll to vote.

Here are the nominees:

John Albornoz, Coral Springs Charter swimming: the senior won Region 4-2A titles in boys’ 200 IM (1:53.63) and 100 breast (57.76) and helped the winning 200 medley relay (1:37.13) as CSC placed fourth

Jacob Castanedo, Braddock cross-country: the senior won the District 8-4A boys’ title at in 16:25.77 to lead the Bulldogs to the team championship.

Kayaan Ghaffar, Gulliver Prep cross-country: the junior led the Raiders to the boys’ team title by winning the individual title in 17:04 at the District 8-2A Cross-Country Championships at Homestead Air Reserve Park.

Sofia Jimenez, Lourdes cross-country: the sophomore won the District 8-3A girls’ title in 19:33 at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami to lead the Bobcats to the team championship.

David Lazo, South Plantation cross-country: the senior won the District 7-4A boys’ title in 16:11.51 at South County Regional Park in Boca Raton.

Nicole Lewis, Doral Academy cross-country: the junior won a district title for the third consecutive year, running 20:12.30 in District 8-4A at Larry and Penny Thompson Park in Miami to lead the Firebirds to the girls’ team title for the second consecutive year.

Robinson Naranjo, Mater Lakes Academy swimming: the junior won Region 4-2A titles in boys’ 100 butterfly (50.15) and 100 backstroke (50.37) and also helped the winning 400 free relay (3:13.26) as the Bears won the boys’ team title.

Maria Camila Perez, NSU University School swimming: the senior won region titles in the 200 IM (2:06.11) and 100 back (56.44) and also helped the winning girls’ 400 free relay team set a school record (3:32.27) to qualify for state.

Brookman Tyrer, American Heritage-Plantation golf: the junior tied for second at 4-under 68 to lead the Patriots to the Region 4-2A boys’ team title at the Miami Lakes Country Club on the road to state.

Nicholas Veloso, Belen Jesuit cross-country: the junior was second of 86 runners at the District 8-3A Championships in 16:18 at Larry and Penny Thompson park in Miami to help the Wolverines win their 24th consecutive boys’ district title.

To be considered for a nomination (of Broward and Miami-Dade high school varsity athletes), email (with stats) hssports@miamiherald.com.