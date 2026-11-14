Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes the basketball to center Thomas Bryant (3) defended by Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) and forward Bobby Portis (95) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five takeaways from the Heat’s 133-121 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Kaseya Center:

▪ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell were nothing short of brilliant, thoroughly overcoming the absence of two starting wing players.

With Pelle Larsson sidelined by an illness and Klay Thompson out with an ankle injury, Erik Spoelstra turned to Myron Gardner, who logged 10 minutes in Miami’s first 11 games, and Tim Hardaway Jr., who entered shooting 23.7% (9 for 38) on threes.

Those two combined for four points (all by Hardaway) on a combined 1 for 9 shooting, but it didn’t matter in the least on a night that Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and Mitchell did everything except clean the Kaseya Center corridors.

Antetokounmpo was an unstoppable force, opening 14 for 17 from the field and finishing 15 for 20 while churning out 37 points and nine rebounds. He scored 17 points in the first half, 14 in the third quarter and six points in his five minutes of work in the fourth.

Mitchell, who entered the night third in the league in assists at 8.5 per game, delivered 17 of them, equaling his career high, compared with just one turnover.

“Seventeen assists, one turnover -- that’s insane,” Antetotokounmpo marveled.

The 17 assists were two short of Tim Hardaway Sr.’s single game Heat franchise record, set in 1996. Mitchell joined Goran Dragic, Sherman Douglas and Hardaway as the only Heat players with at least 17 assists in a game.

What’s more, Mitchell posted his seventh double-double in the 12th game of the season, remarkable considering he had just five all of last season. And if that wasn’t enough, Mitchell scored 22 points on 7 for 14 shooting, with five rebounds.

Adebayo was fabulous, scoring 37 points on 13 for 19 shooting from the field and 9 for 10 from the line. With 14 rebounds, three assists and no turnovers, this was as close to a flawless game as you can draw up.

And this was big: With Antetokounmpo on the bench, Adebayo scored 14 points over the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter to push Miami’s lead from 92-91 to 115-103 when Antetokounmpo returned with 5:01 left.

“Those minutes with Giannis on the bench were very inspiring,” Spoelstra said.

Adebayo scored four of his baskets during that stretch on jump shots, then hit two more jumpers late, giving him 18 points in the quarter.

Ultimately, the immaculate work of those three players - combined with 20 from rookie Ryan Conwell - were enough to make up for the loss of a combined 26 points per game that Thompson (14.4) and Larsson (11.4) have provided.

With Antetokounmpo playing alongside Adebayo – and power forward Evan Mobley sidelined for Cleveland - the Heat enjoyed the power rotation edge against the Cavs for the first time in many years.

The Heat’s two premier players have looked progressively better playing alongside each other over the past 10 days, but this was their best moment yet, with a combined 74 points and 23 rebounds in a win against a team that was in the Eastern finals last season.

This marked the first time since December of 2019 that the Heat had two players reach the 31 point mark in the same game. Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson were the last two to do it.

The Heat (6-6) won for the sixth time in eight games and can climb over .500 for the first time this season with a win on Saturday against visiting Detroit (8 p.m., WPLG-10). Thompson said he hopes to play Saturday but that he sat out in part because he couldn’t cut on the court as effectively as he wants.

Cleveland (6-7) lost for the sixth time in nine games.

▪ The Heat continues to give up an uncommon number of threes. But it didn’t doom them Friday.

Miami entered allowing a league-high 16.1 three-pointers per game and permitting opponents to shoot 39.4 percent on threes, which is second-highest in the league behind Charlotte.

On Friday, the Cavs hit 10 threes in the first half (on 25 attempts) and finished 18 for 47 (38.3%).

The Heat permitted too much airspace on some of the Cavs’ attempts - an issue all season. Nobody was there to contest a couple of Donovan Mitchell threes on kick outs.

But the Heat wasn’t particularly to blame on a few of the Cavs’ three-point makes, including a 28-foot desperation shot by Malik Thomas.

Tyrese Proctor hit three consecutive threes in a 9-0 first half Cavs run and finished with five threes on a 22-point night. Donovan Mitchell (25 points) hit five threes. James Harden scored 20, finishing 2 for 8 on threes.

▪ Ryan Conwell continues to impress everyone.

The rookie second-round pick again made an impact on both ends, suffocating Harden and Mitchell on several possessions on the defensive end, and scoring 20 points on the other end on efficient 6 for 12 shooting.

He said he was careful with his hands defending Harden “because of how skilled he is drawing fouls.”

Conwell hit a three to close the first quarter and finished 4 for 9 on threes, while chipping in five rebounds and two assists.

“He’s really made the biggest strides defensively, in terms of his toughness and discipline on the ball,” Spoelstra said before the game.

“And also being in the right spots on that side of the floor. That usually takes longer. The offense, he plays with confidence, shoots when he’s supposed to shoot. He gets off the ball when he’s supposed to get off the ball. I like that quality about him. He’s earned the minutes he’s gotten so far and I’ll continue to play him. I like what he’s contributing.”

▪ The Heat’s chances of advancing in the NBA Cup got a boost. But much work remains.

After winning its first Cup game against Indiana (145-125), Miami moved to 2-0 in Group B play. The Heat is the only Group B team without a loss; Cleveland, Indiana and Philadelphia are 1-1 and the Knicks are 0-2.

But the Heat has two very difficult games remaining in group play: Thanksgiving Eve at Philadelphia and the day after Thanksgiving at the Knicks.

The winner of each of the six groups and two wild card teams (one in each conference) advance to the knockout round.

If the Heat doesn’t advance, it would play two additional regular season games - one at home, one on the road – against an undetermined opponent.

▪ It took less than a month into the season for a former All Star to ask to be traded. But New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray doesn’t make financial sense for the Heat (and doesn’t necessarily make basketball sense either).

Even if the Heat wanted to trade Andrew Wiggins (who’s earning $30.2 million) for Murray (who’s earning $32.7 million), it wouldn’t work financially this season or next season for the Heat.

In that particular hypothetical, taking on the additional $2.5 million would prevent the Heat from adding a 15th player and remain below the hard salary cap under which it’s operating this season.

More problematic would be next season, when Wiggins’ salary drops to $16.5 million and Murray has a player option (that he seems likely to exercise) for $30.7 million.

If the Heat doesn’t make a trade, it would enter the offseason with about $193 million in cap commitments, with a projected $213 million luxury tax threshold for 2027-28. That would leave about $20 million to use to re-sign Mitchell or a sign a player with its mid-level exception or a combination of both -- and remain under the tax line.

But if the Heat replaced Wiggins’ salary with Murray’s, that would leave the Heat only about $6 million under the tax threshold next season. That would be an unappealing situation, in part because it would leave Miami without a path to re-sign Mitchell unless it exceeded the tax by at least several million dollars.

And though Murray would give the Heat a skilled passer, he’s a career 33.8% three-point shooter and played in only 45 games the previous two seasons because of a fractured hand and torn Achilles. The Heat’s better off with a backcourt of Mitchell and Thompson.

Invariably, other former All Stars will ask to be relocated over the next year. And the Heat, at the very least, will evaluate all of them.