NCAA Basketball: Orion180 Tip-Off Classic-Miami (FL) at Florida. Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Brent Bland (1) shoots the ball over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the first half at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Matt PendletonImagn Images

Brent Bland made five straight three-pointers in the first half and finished with a game-high 26 points, leading No. 17 Miami to a 94-52 win over North Alabama on Friday.

Bland made a career-high eight three-pointers for the game on 13 attempts. His effort was part of a historic night for Miami (3-1), which set a pair of program records with 13 made three-pointers in the first half and 20 three-pointers in all. The latter total broke the previous single-game mark of 18.

Miami had made just 14 shots from three-point range during its first three games and came into Friday’s game ranked 352nd in the nation in three-point shooting at 22.2%. North Alabama (2-2) began the game playing tight in the paint on defense, almost daring Miami to shoot from deep. That strategy, engineered by North Alabama coach and Miami native Tony Pujol, backfired.

Nick Dorn had 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from deep, and Shelton Henderson added 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes.

Acaden Lewis had eight points and seven assists, and reserve Dante Allen had seven points and a career-high 12 assists. Miami shot 48.6% from the field and 20 of 47 from deep (42.6%).

North Alabama was led by Cortez Graham-Howard, who had 10 points.

The Lions led 5-3 on a three-pointer by Damarien Yates, but then Miami started to hit its deep shots. It later went on a 22-2 run to stretch its lead to 38-16 with 5:54 left in the half.

Miami led 54-26 at halftime as it held North Alabama to 34.5% shooting from the floor. Bland had 15 points at the break, while Dorn and Henderson had 12 apiece.

The Hurricanes continued their barrage in the second half. They rattled off 17 straight points to build its largest lead, 83-36. Bland punctuated the run with a three-pointer and a layup.

Miami’s Malik Reneau, an All-ACC first-team selection last year, sat out the second half due to a right shoulder injury. He went scoreless in eight minutes.