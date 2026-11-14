Passengers check the departures information screens in Concourse D, at Miami International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Was your South Florida flight delayed because of Friday’s nationwide ground stop?

Free online flight trackers can help you check the status of arrivals and departures at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The tools are simple to use and can be filtered by time range, city and airline. You can also sort by arrival or departures.

READ MORE: Hundreds of flights delayed in South Florida

Here are some of the websites and apps you can use to track your flight or the flight of a loved one:

How to check your flight status at MIA

Miami: One of the MIA flight trackers shows a list of all expected arrivals and departures with options to use a drop-down menu to narrow results. It displays the carrier, flight number and where the plane is going to or coming from. It also gives real-time updates on the flight’s arrival or departure status, which concourse the terminal is in and the location of baggage claim. The other online tool lets you track by flight or route. If you know the carrier, the date and the flight number, this tool might be easier to use because it will only show information for your flight

How to check your flight status at FLL

Fort Lauderdale:FLL’s flight tracker works by flight or route. You’ll need to know the date, along with the airline carrier and flight number or the departure and arrival airport. The tool also gives people the option to see a list of all expected arrivals and departures and details on the flight’s terminal and baggage claim, too. You can also check your flight status with the airline directly, which might be easier to do through the airline’s app. But you can also check via the airline’s website.

Check flight status with airline directly

Passengers goes through the security checkpoint in Concourse D, at Miami International Airport on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Another way to check your flight status is with the airline directly. For some, this might be easier to do, especially if you’ve downloaded the airline’s app. You can also use the airline’s website. Here’s where to go for some of the popular airlines in South Florida:

▪ American Airlines — https://www.aa.com/travelInformation/flights/status or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Delta — https://www.delta.com/flight-status/search or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ United Airlines — https://www.united.com/en/us/flightstatus or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Southwest Airlines — https://www.southwest.com/air/flight-status/ or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ JetBlue — https://www.jetblue.com/flight-tracker-and-status or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.

▪ Frontier Airlines — https://www.flyfrontier.com/travel/my-trips/flight-status/?mobile=true or download the app from the App store for Apple users or the Google Play store for Android users.