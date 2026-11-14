Passengers walk through Concourse D at Miami International Airport as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop halting all departing flights across U.S. airports due to a major telecommunications and network router issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop Friday, disrupting air travel across the country, including in South Florida. The order has led to flight delays and possible cancellations.

If your flight has been canceled or delayed, you might be wondering what to do next — and whether you’re entitled to a refund. Here’s what travelers should know:

Pilots from American Airlines seen outside on the central garden, at Miami International Airport as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop halting all departing flights across U.S. airports due to a major telecommunications and network router issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

What is a nationwide ground stop?

According to the FAA, a nationwide ground stop is an “override (of) all other traffic management initiatives.”

This means aircraft must not leave the ground.

How can I check if my South Florida flight is delayed or canceled?

Airlines are required to notify passengers in a timely manner when there are changes to their flight status, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If your flight is canceled or delayed, check your airline’s mobile app or website for the latest updates.

Airlines often automatically rebook passengers or provide alternative itinerary options.

Making changes through an app or website can also be faster than waiting in line at the airport or trying to reach an airline representative by phone.

“While airlines want to get passengers to their destinations on time, problems like bad weather and mechanical issues can and sometimes do make it difficult for flights to arrive on time or result in flights being cancelled,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said.

It can be difficult for airlines to estimate how long a delay will last, especially during a nationwide ground stop.

How long does a ground stop typically last?

According to Direct Travel, ground stops can last anywhere between 30 minutes and 3 hours.

“The FAA provides real-time updates through its Air Traffic Control System Command Center, allowing travelers and travel teams to monitor duration and status,” Direct Travel said.

Can I get a refund if my flight is canceled?

If an airline cancels your flight and you decide not to travel or accept an alternative flight, you are entitled to a refund, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

That applies even if you purchased a nonrefundable ticket and regardless of why the airline canceled the flight.

People walk past the Sidewalk Juice kiosk in Terminal B at Sacramento International Airport on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. HG BIGGS/hg.biggs@sacbee.com

If you have already completed part of your trip, the refund generally covers the unused portion of your ticket rather than the entire fare.

An airline might also offer to rebook you on another flight or provide a travel voucher.

However, you do not have to accept a voucher instead of a refund you are owed.

If you choose to take an alternative flight offered by the airline, you generally are not entitled to a refund for the disrupted flight under the department's rule.

Will I get a refund if my flight is delayed?

You might also qualify for a refund if your flight is significantly delayed or your itinerary changes and you decide not to travel or accept another arrangement.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, this includes a change to your itinerary that is scheduled to arrive at your destination:

At least three hours later than originally scheduled for a domestic flight.

At least six hours later than originally scheduled for an international flight.

What else can I get if my flight is delayed or canceled?

Check the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard to see what your airline has committed to providing passengers during delays or cancellations.

Depending on the airline, that might include meal vouchers, hotel accommodations or ground transportation.

While airlines are generally not required under federal rules to provide free meals or hotel rooms when disruptions are caused by circumstances outside their control, such as severe weather or air traffic control issues, some airlines might still offer assistance, so check directly with your carrier.