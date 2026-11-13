DePauw defensive back Jack Fuller (22) celebrates during the Tigers' fourth straight Monon Bell victory over Wabash on Nov. 15, 2025. USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS CONNECT

Every campus. Every tradition. Every fan. Sign up for the Student Section Newsletter

When we say “college football,” we’re usually talking about Division I teams. In fact, we’re usually talking about a very small segment of Division I teams. But there are so many incredible schools and traditions throughout all levels of college football that deserve our attention.

Fortunately, there’s one coming up soon. On Saturday, Division III teams DePauw and Wabash will meet for the 132nd time in the Monon Bell Classic. No, Monon Bell isn’t the name of a corporate sponsor - it’s actually a 300-pound railroad bell awarded to each year’s winner. The rivalry between the Tigers and Little Giants is the sixth most-played in D-III history, and the 12th-most played rivalry in college football.

Here’s a cruise through the history of the Monon Bell Classic, with kickoff set for Saturday at 1:07 p.m. ET and live streams provided by the DePauw Video Network, the ISC Network and the Wabash College Video Network.

What you need to know

Indiana · 132nd meeting · Nov. 14, 2026

The Monon BellClassic

Two Indiana schools. One 300-pound railroad bell. A rivalry more than a century in the making.

Photo: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Choose a side

Tap to explore

DePauwTigers · GreencastleWabashLittle Giants · Crawfordsville

DePauw Tigers

DePauw enters the 2026 game holding the Monon Bell after four consecutive victories, from 2022 through 2025.

1890 First meeting

131 Games through 2025

300 Bell weight · pounds

By the numbers

All-time series63–59–9

Wabash leads entering 2026

Since the bell · 193244–43–6

Wabash leads bell-era series

A rivalry in five moments

Explore the archive

18901932196520172026

1890 · The rivalry begins

DePauw and Wabash meet for the first time on Nov. 22, 1890. DePauw wins 34–5.

The 132nd meeting · Game day

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

1:07 p.m. EST · Scheumann Stadium · Muncie, Indiana

Ball State University · Capacity: 22,500

FIRST NEUTRAL-SITE BELL GAME

The teams last played at a neutral site in 1922, a decade before the bell was introduced.

Tap a school or year to explore. Historical records and game details are sourced from DePauw University and Wabash College athletics; statistics are current entering the 2026 game.

What is the Monon Bell?

The Monon Railroad once linked Crawfordsville, home of Wabash, and Greencastle, home of DePauw - about 29 miles apart. The railroad donated a locomotive bell in 1932, giving the rivalry its defining symbol. Prior to the bell, the schools had played 38 games, with Wabash ahead in the series, 19-16-3.

How did the first trophy game go?

It was … boring. The classic snow game ended in a 0-0 tie.

Has anyone ever stolen the Monon Bell?

Yes, at least EIGHT times according to DePauw’s official history. The most brazen act of larceny came in 1965, when a Wabash student reportedly impersonated a Mexican dignitary interested in establishing an exchange program with DePauw. He arranged to meet the university president and asked to see the bell. After discovering its location, he returned later with accomplices and stole it.

But wait, there’s more. DePauw was able to get the bell back for the game, which it won 9-7. Afterward, DePauw students buried the bell in the north end zone of Blackstock Stadium for 11 months to keep it safe. Well, when it was time to dig it back up for the next year’s game, they found the ground frozen and could barely dig it up.

In 2017, things took an unfortunate turn. Four Wabash students were captured on security cameras and eventually charged with criminal trespass after attempting to steal the bell from DePauw. They were sentenced to probation and community service.

When asked by authorities why they shouldn’t be arrested for trying to steal the bell, one of the students gave a one-word answer: “Tradition.”

Is there alumni engagement?

Oh, you bet. The move to Ball State will allow more tailgating space, and for those who can’t make it, there are an estimated 50 viewing parties organized around the country for alumni from both Wabash and DePauw to watch this year’s game.

What about any wild traditions?

Wabash has Bell-Hel, a week of activities organized through the Intrafraternity Council. Plus, when the Little Giants possess the Monon Bell (which they haven’t held since 2022), they have freshmen guard it to avoid the thefts that we’ve learned so much about.

As for DePauw, they go all out. The week leading up to the game has traditionally included concerts, debates, student football games and alumni activities.

Why are they playing at a neutral site?

This year’s game was moved to Ball State due to extensive renovations underway at DePauw’s Blackstock Stadium, set to be completed in 2028. The first neutral-site game of the series in over 100 years will provide a realistic opportunity to set a new attendance record for the Monon Bell Classic. The 2010 matchup at Wabash set the rivalry’s all-time record with a reported 11,743 fans, and Ball State’s Scheumann Stadium seats 22,500.

The post The Monon Bell Classic: Why a Division III game is one of college football's great rivalries appeared first on Student Section.

Copyright 2026 Student Section. All rights reserved.