Planes seen at Miami International Airport’s terminal gates, as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop halting all departing flights across U.S. airports due to a major telecommunications and network router issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

A telecommunications outage prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop at airports across the country on Friday, halting flights from taking off and creating hours of delays for travelers.

Incoming flights to Miami and Fort Lauderdale weren’t affected, but departures were halted for more than four hours. As of Friday night, nearly 800 flights at South Florida’s two major airports were delayed and more than 275 were canceled.

The ground stop may be over, but the delays will continue for a while.

“The nationwide FAA ground stop has been lifted, and airlines are working to resume normal schedules. Travelers should still check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date flight status,” said Greg Chin, communications director for Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

Within an hour after the ground stop lifted, activity at MIA picked up.

Terminals started filling as travelers bolted down the corridors again with one hand rolling their luggage. Restaurants and bars emptied out. And at the American Airlines ticket area, a single line of over 120 people formed.

The ground stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m., but getting flights back in the air and figuring out what happened won’t be immediate, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

“It will take us time to resume normal operations,” he said.

The FAA said the ground stop was issued because of “a temporary telecommunications outage” and that flights were halted “out of an abundance of caution.”

Flight delays and cancellations

The FlightAware tracker listed 470 delays and 176 cancellations as of 8 p.m. Friday at MIA and 348 delays and 100 cancellations at FLL.

Some college football games on Saturday could be affected if teams were delayed on the ground.

The Duke football team, scheduled to play the University of Miami at noon Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, was in the air when the ground stop was issued and landed safety at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport around 5 p.m., according to Yahoo Sports.

The scene at Miami airport

Passengers walk through Concourse D at Miami International Airport as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop halting all departing flights across U.S. airports due to a major telecommunications and network router issue affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

At MIA on Friday evening, TSA lines were open and travelers were going through security on their way to their gates. At the American Airlines counters, travelers lined up to check in or reschedule flights.

Dozens of travelers at Miami International waited near the ticket counters of Brazilian airline GOL just after 7 p.m. They had their luggage with them, not yet able to check in. Among them was Sabrina Tunlelsen, a Brazilian from Curitiba who had come to Miami on a holiday.

“We’re trying to be patient,” she said in Portuguese — but she didn’t know when or if her overnight flight to Brasilia would depart, and if it didn’t, where she’d stay. “We’re not getting any answers.”

Darlene Schaele, from Punta Gorda in Southwest Florida, drove to MIA with her three friends on Friday even though their flight wasn’t until Saturday. They were planning to fly to San Juan to board a cruise ship Sunday night.

“Hopefully by tomorrow that’s where we’ll be,” she said Friday.

Seated with three friends at the bar at Margaritaville at MIA, the Jimmy Buffett fan said “we came here early to be on the safe side, and then this happened.”

With reservations at the airport hotel, at least they had a place to stay Friday night. Still, they were starting to get anxious. Schaele was drinking an Old Fashioned.

“It’s usually my last drink,” she said. “Today it’s my first.”

Another couple is less certain on what will happen to their big trip. Their honeymoon flight from Orlando to Milan was delayed Thursday so they drove to the Miami airport, only to be delayed again Friday with the ground stop.

“We drove four hours from Orlando to Miami, got here, and were like, ‘Oh ... it’s Friday the 13th,’” Ashley Marello told CBS News Miami.

At FLL, passenger Jonathan Hale said he was on his way to the airport when he found out about the ground stop. When he got to the airport, he learned his flight was canceled.