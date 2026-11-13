Miami Dolphins cornerback Juju Brents (8) recovers a New England Patriots fumble during the first half of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, November 1, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

When Dolphins cornerback JuJu Brents returns to his hometown Sunday to face the team that drafted him and then gave up on him, he says won’t be trying to prove anything to the Indianapolis Colts.

Instead, the focus will remain what it has been all season: maximizing the skills that made him a 2023 second-round pick and proving to everyone that he can stay healthy.

In his second season as a Dolphin, Brents has done a pretty good job of the first and a very good job of the second.

After playing in just 18 of 51 games in his first three NFL seasons, Brents has appeared in all eight games this season and started five after missing a large chunk of preseason. On three occasions, he left during the game and then returned, twice because of stingers and once because of dehydration.

Was returning to the games important to him to show he can be durable?

“Absolutely,” he said Thursday. “That’s been a big focal point for myself. Talking to the coaching staff, everybody knows I can play. I just need to stay healthy and available. I’m doing everything I can, whether with nutrition, getting extra treatment, making sure I’m healthy.”

Brents, who missed Miami’s final six games last season with a foot injury, was the team’s best cover corner during the first few games this year. He gave up 61 yards of receptions in the Patriots game but was very good last Sunday against Detroit.

He’s making a case for the Dolphins to re-sign him, and defensive coordinator Sean Duggan this week named Brents as one of the team’s most improved players.

“He’s a pleaser; he wants to make anyone in position of authority happy,” cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae said this week.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s not afraid of the work. From day one until his last showing, you’ve seen a gradual uptick in his play and consistency. He’s headed in the right direction. He has a place in his mind he should be and he’s hellbent to get there.”

Indianapolis drafted Brents 44th overall out of Kansas State — where he was an All-Big 12 selection during his final season (2022).

He started eight of nine appearances for the Colts as a rookie in 2023, produced 43 tackles and intercepted a pass. But Brents, 25, sustained a torn MCL and meniscus in the 2024 season opener and appeared in just two games that season.

The Colts waived him the following August (2025), and the Dolphins immediately claimed him.

“It was tough [getting cut], especially the competitor in me,” he said. “I had a lot of trials and tribulations at that time which I feel were good for me to go through to allow me to grow through it. I remember the last day of cuts, I got the news. The next day was the opportunity in Miami. I haven’t looked back since.”

Brents, who starred at an Indy-area high school (Warren Central), accompanied the Dolphins to Indianapolis for last year’s season opener but did play in the game. So this will be his first game action against his former team.

Does he want to prove to the Colts that they made a mistake? “No,” he said. “I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. It was a blessing for me to be able to come out here to Miami. No bad blood.

“Being back at home is going to be great because I have my family around. I have a lot of respect for the Colts; they gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. Mr. [Jim] Irsay, God rest his soul, gave me an opportunity to play in the National Football League.”

Injury report

As expected, the Dolphins ruled out center Aaron Brewer for Sunday’s game. He remains in concussion protocol.

Receiver Chris Bell, who was hit in the knee during Wednesday’s practice, is doubtful, but Jeff Hafley said it’s not a longterm injury. Receiver Jared Wayne (quad) also is out Sunday. Those are the only three Dolphins players on the 53-man roster who have an injury designation for the Colts game.

Cornerback Darrell Baker, who is on the PUP list, is questionable. The Dolphins have 18 more days to move Baker to the 53-man roster.

Defensive line update

Kenneth Grant, who have averaged only 22 defensive snaps per game in his four games back from a toe injury, said he’s ready to play significantly more in the absence of Zach Sieler, who’s out for the year with a torn biceps.

Asked if he could handle 35-plus snaps, Grant said he can, and that defensive line coach Austin Clark has been pushing him in practice. He said stamina is not an issue.

Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers also will play a lot and Keith Cooper Jr. figures to get some snaps. Two days before recording his first sack of the season last Sunday, Biggers made clear that he was antsy to make more impact plays.

“I’m playing good [but] obviously, I want to make some more impact plays,” he said. “I definitely came close on some plays. I’m one step away.”

Last Sunday, when he dropped Detroit’s Jared Goff for the sack, it was the second time this season that he has made a stop in an opponent’s backfield.

Biggers, a seventh-round pick in 2025, said he has been playing about 60% of his snaps at defensive end and 40% at defensive tackle. He likely will be needed more at tackle after Sieler’s injury.

“I’ve been leaning more toward that than tackle lately,” he said. “I’m a bigger body out there, going against tight ends, a bigger body than they’re used to.”

Asked this week to name the players who have most improved since May, Duggan named Biggers before anyone else.