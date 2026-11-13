Miami Dolphins linebacker Josh Uche (9) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, November 1, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins have a leadership void.

Running back De’Von Achane? Gone. Defensive lineman Zach Sieler? Also gone. Quarterback Malik Willis? Gone — at least for the next four weeks.

Put differently, the Dolphins need players to step up in order to get a win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s tough losing a guy like Zach for some of those young defensive guys that really leaned on him,” coach Jeff Hafley said before later shouting out new starting quarterback Kyle McCord. “But the cool part is, now they’re talking about they got to step up. And a lot of the young guys, they need to step up whether they’re ready or not in leadership roles that we hope down the road they can become. And now it’s their time to step up a little bit more. Everybody’s going to have to. He was playing at a high level and what he was doing for a bunch of young guys was pretty cool. And on the other side of the ball for Malik, it’s the same thing. I think guys are hopeful that he’ll feel better and get back to himself. But now Kyle’s got an opportunity. We got to rally around him.”

Quarterback, of course, is a position that demands a particular brand of leadership. He plays arguably the most difficult position in sports. He calls the plays. And he touches the ball nearly every offensive possession.

Sunday, however, will be McCord’s first NFL start. And while he has a ton of collegiate football experience, it might be tough to ask him to do more than the very basic things that the position requires. Throw in a dangerous combination of nerves as well as excitement, and it’s impossible to know what you might get from a player standpoint.

McCord, however, appears to have the poise, according to several teammates, necessary to handle whatever’s thrown at him.

“You just have to remind yourself it’s something you’ve done a million times before, playing football,” McCord said. “It’s the same game, same 11 guys out there, and I think another thing too, just the preparation throughout the week. I feel like you gain confidence and excitement knowing that you’re putting the work in, you’re putting the reps in, and you’re putting yourself in an opportunity to have success on the field.”

Enter Josh Uche.

Since Week 4, the edge rusher has recorded at least a sack or a tackle-for-loss in each of the five games. Uche’s raised level of play led to the ultimate honor: being named a captain. For a kid who attended Miami Columbus High and grew up watching the Dolphins, the recognition was nothing short of amazing.

“It’s still a dream just playing football, man,” Uche said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid. For guys to trust me to be a part of the leadership is everything. It’s just a testament to perseverance and no matter your circumstances, each day’s a new day, and you just got to keep going.”

Another player who could be tasked with more responsibility could be safety Dante Trader Jr. A fifth-round pick out of Maryland, Trader has shown signs of being vocal since training camp. And while he didn’t achieve his goal of being named captain, the opportunity for him to step up is here.

“Hold the rope, man,” Trader said of his mind-set. Although defensive leaders like Uche as well as linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Jacob Rodriguez will be the most vocal guys, there’s still room for him. “We all got to come together and help Jordyn get the same message, the same standard across. Everybody has their job to do in your own faction.”

Another defensive voice that has rung loud comes from Jordan Phillips. The second-year defensive lineman doesn’t have the flashiest stat line — 24 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits — yet he does the dirty work. And in the very room that Sieler has since vacated, it will be up to Phillips and Zeek Biggers to step up.

“The way he plays, the way he goes about everything in this building,” Hafley said of Phillips, “he is a great example of leadership and whether he’s a second-year player, it’s going to be his time now to help out those other players. And I think those are two really good examples of pretty young players still that will do that. Even a guy like [Zeek] Biggers who has really come on lately, second-year player. Again, I don’t need him to lead in any crazy way. But within that room, he’s a guy that we’re going to count on because he’s played a lot of football this year, and he’s doing a good job.”

It’s safe to say that the Dolphins don’t have a shortage of potential leaders. The question is, will it transfer to the field?

“We just try to help each other out, be very vocal but also lead with action,” Phillips said. “Nobody just wants to listen to somebody that just talks. That’s why I mainly try to pride myself on doing the right things. Of course, nobody is perfect, but perfection is what we’re all aiming for.”