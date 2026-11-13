Children interact with Archie, the talking tree, during the eighth anniversary of NightGarden at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Looking for stuff to do this weekend? We’ve got your back.

Bonus: None of these activities involve air conditioning. A cold front is headed our way and forecasters predict South Florida temperatures will dip into the 70s during the day and low 60s by night, so no excuses.

NightGarden

The annual light show meets art installation is back at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, and as impressive as ever. As the sun sets, this stunning sanctuary comes to life with whimsical displays, a famously snarky talking tree and brand new this year, an ice rink. https://thenightgarden.co/miami

Read more: This stunning holiday attraction in Coral Gables is back — with a cool twist

Christmas Wonderland

Back for the fourth year, this festive theme park meets holiday village has something for all. Really. New this year is a spot called Memory Lane where you can check out original set pieces from dearly departed Santa’s Enchanted Forest. Another added attraction is a giant Ferris wheel with 45 gondolas honoring all the presidents. Called America 250, it was constructed to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial. Take your pick, red or blue. https://miamiwonderland.com

Read more: Christmas Wonderland is back with ‘Santa’s Enchanted’ nostalgia and a big surprise

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah is embracing all things weird and wacky with this holiday attraction, now in its second year. The RBON! franchise, which began as a cartoon in 1919 by amateur anthropologist Robert Ripley, now includes a museum in Orlando. Fill up the ‘Gram by posing next to a replica of the world’s tallest man, the late Robert Wadlow, who stood at 8 foot, 11 inches, due to a pituitary disorder. Or get festive next to a warped Christmas tree that bends like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. We went last year and it was a trip. https://ripleyschristmaspark.com