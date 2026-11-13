Plant nursery worker Shelda Joseph tends to plants on a field on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Miami. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Florida produces roughly 60% of the nation’s domestically grown houseplants, but the workers who tend them often labor in extreme heat with few protections. A worker-led movement called Planting Justice is now pressing major retailers to source only from nurseries that meet a code of conduct.

FULL STORY: ‘The nursery is like hell’: Here’s what it costs to grow your houseplants

Here are key takeaways:

Scale of the industry: Florida is home to more than 4,200 registered plant nurseries that together produce about 60% of the houseplants grown in the United States.

Florida is home to more than 4,200 registered plant nurseries that together produce about 60% of the houseplants grown in the United States. Working conditions: Nursery workers told the Miami Herald they earn $14 an hour, bring their own water from home and risk docked pay or lost hours for taking unscheduled breaks. One said she witnessed three coworkers collapse at her Homestead job site during one week in early August.

Nursery workers told the Miami Herald they earn $14 an hour, bring their own water from home and risk docked pay or lost hours for taking unscheduled breaks. One said she witnessed three coworkers collapse at her Homestead job site during one week in early August. Health risks are rising: Heat killed 582 U.S. workers between 2011 and 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From 2011 to 2017, an average year saw 36 heat-related worker deaths; between 2018 and 2024, heat killed an average of 47 workers annually, a 31% jump.

Heat killed 582 U.S. workers between 2011 and 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From 2011 to 2017, an average year saw 36 heat-related worker deaths; between 2018 and 2024, heat killed an average of 47 workers annually, a 31% jump. Protections have stalled: Miami-Dade nearly passed heat protections in 2023 before industry lobbying watered them down, then the Florida Legislature barred local governments from enacting their own rules. A federal standard drafted under President Joe Biden was shelved by President Donald Trump.

Miami-Dade nearly passed heat protections in 2023 before industry lobbying watered them down, then the Florida Legislature barred local governments from enacting their own rules. A federal standard drafted under President Joe Biden was shelved by President Donald Trump. The Planting Justice campaign: Organized by the group WeCount, workers are pressing retailers including Target, IKEA, Home Depot and Trader Joe’s to buy only from nurseries that provide clean water, shaded breaks, paid sick leave and independent monitoring.

This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence and using our own originally reported, written and published content. It was reviewed and edited by our journalists.