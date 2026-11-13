Haiti players gather for a team photo before playing against Peru in their friendly soccer match at Nu Stadium on Friday, June 5, 2026, in Miami, Fla. Photo by Matias J. Ocner/mocner@miamiherald.com

Haiti’s beloved national soccer team is back.

Les Grenadiers will play Team USA at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at NU Stadium, 1000 Stadium Dr., Miami, in their first home-designated quarterfinal game against the United States in the Concacaf Nations League regional tournament.

But first, the community wants to celebrate the team’s return and choice of Miami as its home field for the first of two showdowns with Team USA. Soccer enthusiasts and fans of konpa music are being invited to a pre-party with T-Vice from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr.

The event is being sponsored by Purforce Group/ Route 1804 Foundation, and tickets state at $30.52 on Eventbrite. They can also be purchased on site.

The group sponsors the monthly Sounds of Little Haiti at the cultural center featuring Haitian bands. Following T-Vice, the group’s next showcase will feature, KAI on Friday, Nov. 20, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $36.22 and can be purchase at Eventbrite.