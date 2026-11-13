MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Maluma performs at Miami International Airport to announce this upcoming tour on Nov. 6, 2026, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images) Romain Maurice/Getty Images

From a royal family scandal to a surprise airport concert, Florida was the backdrop for a flurry of celebrity headlines this week.

Here’s a quick catch-up on the stories making waves across the Sunshine State:

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.