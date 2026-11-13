A man was hospitalized after a shark bit him near his boat in the Florida Keys Thursday night, No. 12, 2026, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A Florida Keys man was hospitalized after a shark bit him on his foot Thursday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 44-year-old man, who authorities did not name, was in the water near his anchored boat off the Key Haven Boat ramp, just east of Stock Island in the Lower Keys, around 7:25 p.m. when the shark bit him, the sheriff’s office said.

Monroe County Fire Rescue paramedics took him to Lower Keys Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The man told authorities he thinks the shark was a bull shark, Linhardt said.