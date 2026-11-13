North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme is running against challenger George E. Duell Morgan. Courtesy of the candidates

Embattled North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme is turning to the Florida Supreme Court after his opponent, George Morgan, convinced a judge to disqualify Desulme from the mayoral election despite concerns Morgan may not have qualified for the race himself.

Morgan is set to take office as mayor of the city of about 60,000 residents next week amid multiple ongoing legal battles. The two other council members set to be sworn in alongside him on Tuesday also tried to sue their opponents off the ballot, and in one case succeeded.

“Once again Mayor Desulme is disappointed that his unqualified opponent was able to obtain victory in disregard of the vote of the people,” Desulme’s attorney, Ben Kuehne, told the Miami Herald Friday after the Third District Court of Appeals rejected the mayor’s appeal.

The next step is Florida’s highest court. Kuehne said they’re working to submit briefs to the state Supreme Court, which will then decide whether to take up the case.

It’s been a contentious election season in North Miami, with at least six candidates across three races accusing their opponents in court of not having qualified to be on the ballot due to procedural issues.

A judge disqualified Desulme on Oct. 19 because he reportedly used two cashier’s checks from TD Bank instead of drawing from a “candidate campaign account” when he submitted his qualifying documents in August.

But Desulme filed a counterclaim seeking to disqualify Morgan, who admitted to being 80 cents short of paying the required qualifying fee. Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez opted not to consider the counterclaim, ruling that once Desulme was disqualified as a candidate, he was no longer eligible to sue another candidate.

“We’re very confident based on all the discussions we had in Judge Butchko Sanchez’s court that the arguments raised by Morgan apply equally to Morgan, and that he’s unqualified and is determined not to be eligible,” Kuehne said.

Desulme is suing Morgan over the 80-cent shortage in Miami-Dade’s circuit court while separately appealing to the Florida Supreme Court to overturn his own disqualification.

In response to the assertion that he shouldn’t have qualified as a candidate himself for paying the incorrect filing fee, Morgan said “nothing is perfect.”

“We want to do the right things, always want to do, and we can make mistakes,” he said in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Oct. 22. “It’s a question of what we do when we make mistakes.”

Records filed in court by Kuehne indicate Desulme won nearly 65% of the vote to Morgan’s 35%, although voters were told a vote for Desulme wouldn’t count.