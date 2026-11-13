Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) chase a loose ball during the first half at the Kaseya Center in Miami Florida, on Friday, October 23, 2026. PHOTO BY AL DIAZ/adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Heat lost two starters just two hours before it begins a five-game homestand against Cleveland (8 p.m., WPLG 10).

Starting small forward Pelle Larsson, who is dealing with an illness, was downgraded from questionable to doubtful during the afternoon and then ruled out two hours before tip-off.

And after being upgraded from questionable to probable earlier in the day, starting shooting guard Klay Thompson was ruled out at 6 p.m. He’s dealing with an ankle injury. Erik Spoelstra said Thompson warmed up with the intent to play but couldn’t get to full speed; he’s questionable for Saturday’s game against Detroit.

Thompson sustained the injury during a critical chase-down block late in Tuesday’s win at Utah.

This will be Thompson’s first missed game with the Heat. He appeared in at least 69 games every season each of the past four years for Golden State and Dallas. He’s averaging 14.4 points and shooting 40.8 percent on three-pointers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is a possibility to replace him.

Larsson, who was slowed by an illness in preseason, replaced Andrew Wiggins in the starting lineup last Sunday against Sacramento, and the Heat has won each of his two starts.

He’s averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shooting a team-best 46.9 percent on three-pointers.

It’s unknown if Larsson will be healthy enough to play Saturday night against visiting Detroit.

Erik Spoelstra potentially could turn back to Wiggins in the starting lineup.

Wiggins is averaging just 8.7 points and shooting 33.3 percent from the field; he ranked last among starting small forwards in scoring and field goal percentage against when he was removed from the starting group.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a sprained right wrist, was upgraded from probable to available.

The Cavaliers will be without forward Evan Mobley (toe sprain) and guard Sam Merrill (elbow injury management).