Pierce Nelson Hoempler Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation

Standing in a Miami courtroom, Carmen Rivera detailed how her family was destroyed when a man gunned down her father and her two brothers exactly three years ago.

Rivera mourned how she will never again see her father Hector Rivera or brothers Frank Rivera and Jeremy Rivera. She will never again get a chance to hug them. She will never again receive another phone call or text from them.

“We didn’t just lose them,” Rivera said. “We lost the future with them.”

Hector Rivera, right, and his two adult sons, Frank and Jeremy, left, in undated photos. Rivera family via GoFundMe

Rivera and several loved ones, who wore black and baby blue-colored shirts that had photos of the victims, gave grueling accounts of their loss during the sentencing of Pierce Nelson Hoempler, 36. In September, a jury found Hoempler guilty of one count of first-degree murder for the killing of Hector Rivera, 57, and two counts of second-degree murder for the killings of Frank Rivera, 37, and Jeremy Rivera, 33.

On Friday, three years since the Nov. 13, 2023, triple murder, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O delivered Hoempler’s punishment — three life sentences.

“This was completely senseless, Mr. Hoempler,” the judge said. “I think there’s really only one sentence that is appropriate here.”

READ MORE: ‘Senseless.’ North Miami man found guilty of gunning down neighbor and two sons

The loved ones of Hector, Frank and Jeremy Rivera — and prosecutors — urged the judge to hand Hoempler three life sentences. Hoempler was facing a mandatory life sentence on his first-degree murder charge but could have received less on the second-degree murder convictions.

“17 shots, 17 choices,” prosecutor Elizabeth Utset said. “And as a result, three lives are gone forever.”

The day of the shooting, Hoempler got into an altercation with Hector on the front lawn of their apartment complex, 12240 NE Fifth Ave. in North Miami, according to police. While on the ground, Hoempler got on top of Hector, pinning him down.

Frank and Jeremy rushed over to help their father. The scuffle escalated, police say, when Hoempler pulled out a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and shot all three men.

Hector was shot six times — twice in the head, according to court records. Evidence from the scene, prosecutors said, indicated that Hector was shot from a distance. Frank and Jeremy had gunshot wounds consistent with them turning their backs.

During the trial, defense attorney Carlos Gonzalez argued that Hoempler was defending himself, pointing to a 911 call that he made after the shooting and in which he said he was “rushed” by the victims. But Utset highlighted how it was “inconvenient” for Hoempler that Hector, Frank and Jeremy were unarmed — and how evidence suggested that two of them had turned their backs when they were shot.

With their verdict, jurors rejected Hoempler’s self-defense claims.

Father and sons

Sniffling as she spoke, Carmen Rivera said her father and brothers were “loving, happy people.” She said she mourns having to one day explain the killings of Frank and Jeremy Rivera to their children — including how Hoempler and Jeremy were friends and the family knew him.

“They were the kind of people that made others feel welcome, and their absence left a hole in our family that will never be filed,” Rivera said. “There’s no closing this case for our family. .... We will never be the same.”

Rachel Cruz, the mother of Jeremy and Frank Rivera, also lamented losing her sons and how her grandchildren were deprived of growing up with their fathers. Jeremy, she added, died without getting the chance to meet his child.

“You took him before he had a chance to know,” Cruz said.

Cruz said she has missed her daily morning and afternoon phone calls with Frank and Jeremy, where they checked in with one another about their days.

“My car rides are so quiet and long now,” Cruz said in tears.

Cruz then eyed Hoempler, who looked back and blinked with a blank expression.

“You are a monster,” she said. “When your family needs you..., I hope it breaks you like it broke me.”

‘Never my intention,’ killer says

Shackled and in orange jail attire, Hoempler stood up and addressed the court. He faced the family and occasionally looked down as he read from a strip of paper.

“It was never my intention to take the lives of Jeremy, Hector and Frank,” Hoempler said. “At that present moment, I felt my life was truly in danger... We all lost that day.”

He then told the victim’s loved ones that he was “sorry for your loss.”

“I pray the Lord will alleviate your grief and that you can forgive me,” he said.

After the judge pronounced the sentence, corrections officers moved Hoempler to the jury box. Carmen Rivera sat in the courtroom’s gallery with several family members as Hoempler was fingerprinted.

The back of her black shirt said, “‘Till memory fades and life departs, you live.’”