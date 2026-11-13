UHealth announced it will no longer take Aetna, PCN and Solis Medicare Advantage networks starting Jan. 1, 2027 Miami Herald file

The University of Miami Health System announced it will no longer accept three Medicare Advantage plans next year, requiring patients to find new insurance coverage or doctors to get in-network care.

As thousands of people in South Florida review their health insurance plans during open enrollment, UHealth says Aetna, Preferred Care Network and Solis Health Plans are going away. The coverage allowing patients to be treated in-network by UHealth doctors and at the system’s facilities will end after Dec. 31, UHealth said in a statement to the Miami Herald.

UHealth patients who are affected either need to sign up with new plans accepted by the system or find new doctors and hospitals.

UHealth has added two Medicare Advantage plans — HealthSun and Simply Healthcare Plans — that will join the network Jan. 1, 2027. Both plans will include access to UHealth primary care doctors.

“We have notified all of our impacted patients about this change, giving them the opportunity during open enrollment to select an insurance plan that includes UHealth,” the system said in a statement to the Miami Herald, which added that the insurance companies dropped the health system.

READ MORE: Should you get original Medicare or an Advantage plan? Here’s what to know

A Medicare Advantage plan is a type of health insurance offered by private companies approved by Medicare. It combines hospital and medical coverage from Medicare and usually includes prescription drug coverage in one plan.

Each plan may have different rules for getting care, such as requiring referrals to see specialists or using certain doctors and hospitals. All plans must cover emergency and urgent care, as well as medically necessary services covered by Medicare.

Patients affected by the changes can select a new plan during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period, which runs through Dec. 7. Coverage under a new plan will begin Jan. 1, 2027.

Insurance standoff at Broward hospitals

Memorial Regional in Hollywood. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel

UHealth isn’t the only major South Florida health system that has dropped major insurance plans.

Memorial Health and Broward Health have been at a standoff with Blue Cross for more than a year over reimbursement rates.

Memorial — which covers South Broward with doctors, hospitals and urgent care — recently sent a reminder to patients via social media to select insurance companies during open enrollment accepted by the public hospital district.

Those plans don’t include Florida Blue, leaving thousands of patients without access to close hospitals and care centers, as well as affiliated specialists and primary care doctors.

Even if out of network, hospitals generally accept emergency cases as in-network patients, but the financial complications can set in if someone needs to be admitted or receive further treatment.

READ MORE: Will Florida Blue and these two Broward hospitals make a deal? What we know

UHealth insurance coverage

The new UHealth SoLé Mia Medical Center in North Miami. Alexia Fodere/for Miami Herald

UHealth currently accepts Aetna, Freedom Health, Humana, Optimum, Preferred Care Network, Prominence and Solis Health Plans through the end of 2026.

Beginning in January, its participating Medicare Advantage plans will be Freedom Health, HealthSun, Humana, Optimum, Prominence and Simply Healthcare Plans.

The changes are particularly important for patients who rely on UHealth for specialized medical services, including cancer treatment at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, eye care at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, neurological care, urology and cardiovascular services.

UHealth is advising patients to verify their coverage before enrolling in a new plan. They should confirm that their preferred UHealth doctors participate in the plan and that any specialized treatment they need, including cancer or transplant care, is covered at UHealth.

Those who select a new plan and want to continue receiving care at UHealth should update their insurance information through their MyUHealth Chart account or contact UHealth Customer Service at 305-243-4000.