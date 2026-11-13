A mother and daughter were fatally shot Thursday night in Pompano Beach. A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection. Courtesy: Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

A mother and daughter were shot and killed Thursday night in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:20 p.m., deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 1500 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue after reports of a shooting. They found 66-year-old Suzanne Courtade and her 23-year-old daughter Meghan Courtade shot dead on the street.

As deputies approached their home, David Keith Thornton,64, exited the house and was detained for questioning.

Witnesses told detectives that during the shooting they heard several gunshots and saw Thornton, Suzanne’s boyfriend, with an object in his hand, according to BSO.

During the investigation, detectives spotted three firearms: two inside the home and another inside a van parked outside. They obtained search warrants for the home and the van. While searching, detectives seized the three guns and seven spent shell casings as evidence.

Thornton was arrested and taken to Broward County’s Main Jail, records show. He is charged with two counts of premeditated murder.