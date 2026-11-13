Thomas Curitore walks the streets of Wynwood in this photograph from Aug. 23, 2016. Jose Iglesias/Miami Herald

A federal grand jury this week indicted a former Miami Beach official, who is also a retired New York City police detective, on a child pornography charge in connection to an FBI sting that began earlier this year.

Thomas Curitore, 63, also founded a group that promoted business in Wynwood and headed the organization before stepping down in 2017.

The grand jury Thursday indicted him on one count of distributing visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors. He faces 20 years in prison if convicted, as well as five years of supervised release, according to his indictment.

Curitore began communicating in February with a person online who was really an undercover FBI agent asking to exchange sexual images of children, according to his criminal complaint.

The agent responded that he had three young children, ages nine months, three and seven, who he had sex with, according to the complaint. Curitore responded by sending a seven-minute, 20-second video depicting a man having sex with a boy about five- to six-years old, along with the comment, “What U do with ur boys,” according to the FBI.

In September, the undercover agent messaged Curitore that he was in Miami to have sex with two children, the complaint states. Curitore responded by saying he was getting excited, according to the complaint.

Later that same day, another undercover agent saying she was the mother of two young boys contacted Curitore, telling him that she was in Miami and that Curitore’s other contact paid her to have sex with her children, the complaint states.

Curitore asked the agent for photos of the boys, and she sent him two AI-generated images of clothed children, according to the complaint. Curitore responded that he thought the boys were “hot” and wanted to see them without clothes, the complaint states.

The agent, who was pretending to be the boys’ mother, asked Curitore if he wanted to pay to have sex with the children, and he responded that he wanted to make it a “regular” occasion, according to the complaint.

The agent and Curitore initiated discussions about meeting, but about a week before the tentative date, Curitore ceased messaging the agent, the complaint states.

Agents served a warrant on Curitore’s home on Oct. 27 and arrested him.

Curitore moved to South Florida after a distinguished career with the New York City Police Department. He was appointed deputy commissioner to Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Community Assistance Unit, which focused on quality of life issues in the city like graffiti, litter and rat problems, according to local media reports.

After retiring from the department and relocating, he was one of the founding members of the Wynwood Business Improvement District and served as its executive director before stepping down in 2017, according to a press release from the organization.

He then went on to work for the city of Miami Beach as its assistant director of Code Compliance from May 2017 until January 2026, the city said.