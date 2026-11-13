Larger-than-usual numbers of rodents, roaches and flies and inept restaurant management caused 15 South Florida restaurants to fail inspection recently.

This latest edition of the Sick and Shut Down List is most inclusive: chains, independents, a restaurant in a hotel, one in a mall, and eateries in the Keys, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

Newcomers, take note of this reminder for regulars: This list is totally reactive. We don’t do the inspecting. That’s done by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. We don’t choose who gets inspected. That’s done by the DBPR’s system for routine inspections and by customer complaints, which can be filed through the DBPR’s website.

Restaurants that fail inspection remain closed until they pass a re-inspection, aka a callback inspection. That re-inspection will happen within 24 hours of failed inspection. The restaurant can request an even earlier re-inspection, which often happens on Fridays, as most restaurants get wounded if they have to miss weekend business.

In alphabetical order...

Bagel Express, 11616 SW 88th St., Kendall

Routine inspection, 39 total violations, 13 High Priority violations

What do you want to hear about first, mold or the 138 flies?

Flies show up every week on the Sick and Shut Down List. Rarely does mold get mentioned so often in one place.

The inspector at Bagel Express noticed “mold-like odor in the back kitchen area.”

It’s unsurprising, then, that the inspector also noticed the “unsealed concrete floor in food preparation, food storage and warewashing area ... throughout the back kitchen and dish areas.” Spilled water and moisture from humidity get absorbed by unsealed floors. That’s how you get mold.

“Establishment using wood (other than a hard, close-grained wood) as a food-contact surface.” That food was unbaked bagels, and one of the wooden boards was “soiled with a mold-like substance.”

The back door had a “gap at the threshold that opens to the outside,” a violation exacerbating two problems: humid air and flies. And that back kitchen had a lot going on when it came to flies.

There were “approximately 47 live flying insects flying and landing on clean bowls, sheet trays, utensils, and on a shelf above the dish area,” 31 flies “landing on top of the bagel shaping machine and on the wall behind the machine,” and 26 flies “landing on the wall behind the dough mixer and deli slicer.” Four flies were landing on top of “the dirty deli slicer.”

Five flies flew “above containers of bagel seasonings under prep tables.” Three flies kept “landing on a bucket of molasses stored next to the dough mixer.” We’re still in the back kitchen, where six flies were “landing on to-go drink trays and the wall above the dry storage rack in front of the reach-in freezer.”

Flies didn’t segregate themselves in the back kitchen. Six flies in the dry storage room were “landing on boxes of to-go bags and paper towels.” Five flies came down on “a shelf with clean plates above the paper towel dispenser at the front counter.”

As mentioned, the inspector “observed that the deli slicer is heavily soiled with old food debris in the back kitchen area.” Also, there was “ surface rust on food contact equipment,” a violation that described the “rusted racks where bagels are stored in the back kitchen area.”

Under those racks was a “heavy accumulation of old food debris.” The floor under the bagel-shaping machine was “heavily soiled with old dough and food debris.”

The “shelves where clean equipment is stored above the dish area are heavily soiled.”

The aforementioned bucket of molasses sitting directly on the kitchen floor was a violation.

“Raw shell eggs were stored at room temperature” instead of being kept at or under 41 degrees.

Throughout the kitchen area, “ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.” In the back kitchen, there were “multiple ceiling tiles with water damage.”

Walk-in cooler shelves were “soiled.”

An “employee cleaned sheet trays with no sanitizer step.”

The handwash sink in the dishwasher area didn’t have any paper towels. And this place had enough problems properly washing their hands.

Someone rubbed their hands together for less than 10 seconds while washing their hands, falling short of the 10- to 15-second minimum.

One employee “cracked raw shell eggs and continued to handle clean utensils without changing gloves and washing hands.”

Someone else “put on a pair of gloves and began to cut a bagel for a customer order without first washing hands.” (Yes, you’re supposed to wash your hands before donning the single-use gloves.)

An “employee began to make coffee for a customer without first washing hands.”

READ MORE: Eggs stored under a dripping pipe and croquetas trashed at a Miami-Dade bakery

Big Dog Station, 3148 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park

Routine inspection, 10 total violations, four High Priority violations

Do the rodents here play Fantasy 5? Were they trying to win that $835 Powerball jackpot?

“Approximately 40 rodent droppings next to the lottery machine in dining area ... approximately 20 rodent droppings on the shelf next to the lottery machine in dining area.”

That’s just 60 of the 148 rodent pieces counted by the inspector. Another 20 were on a bar shelf “where canned drinks are stored.” On the shelf with the water heater, the furry vermin dumped 35 pellets.

Four rodent droppings were on cans of mushrooms. Two were on top of a box of Guinness beer. Twelve were on boxes of canned marinara sauce and three were inside a box of marinara sauce.

The bar-area handwash sink was all forms of useless: no soap, cleaning supplies sitting in the sink, and no hot or cold water.

Almost as useless as Big Dog’s walk-in cooler and flip-top cooler. Cooked turkey, raw chicken, cooked ground beef, chili and sliced cheese spent the night in those coolers, and none of them were at or below 41 degrees, which is what keeps food from turning into bacteria boats. A quintet of Stop Sale orders came down on each food for “temperature abuse.”

Big Dog Station, 3148 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park Broward County Property Appraiser

Cuisine Lakay Restaurant, 119 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Routine inspection, eight total violations, four High Priority violations

Cause: “An exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside.”

Effect: “Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found.” Specifically, “five droppings on the floor behind the fryers and the cookline” and four “under shelves at the dry storage area.”

A can of mackerel in tomato sauce dented at the seal of the can got hit with a Stop Sale order. Another one got dropped on the “large pot of griot” that had been cooling for two hours and 20 minutes but was still at 91 degrees. It wasn’t going to reach 41 degrees in time.

Dasara Indian Cuisine, 925 NE 62nd St., Fort Lauderdale

Routine inspection, 21 total violations, 11 High Priority violations

There were about “10 live roaches crawling or hiding on a blender stored over the chest freezer in the kitchen.” Hiding? How precious.

Two roaches crawled on the wall by that chest freezer. Five rolled on the microwave table. One was on a refrigerator.

Three flies in the storage area were “landing on bags of onions.” Two flies were flitting about the men’s restroom. One fly just zipped around the kitchen without landing on anything.

An “employee touched a dirty surface then proceeded to handle food without washing hands first.”

Then again, the kitchen handwash sink lacked soap, paper towels or a mechanical hand-drying device.

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Manager is not knowledgeable on the Big 6.”

What are the Big 6 that the manger should’ve known?

“The ‘Big 6’ foodborne illnesses all food service employees and managers should be aware of are Salmonella Typhi, Shigella, Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, Hepatitis A, Norovirus, and Nontyphoidal Salmonella,” according to the Division of Hotels and Restaurants Safe Restaurant Operations guide.

Here’s all the food dumped after it got hit with Stop Sales for “temperature abuse”: onion soup, cooked onion sauce, oil garlic ginger sauce, yogurt sauce, cooked goat, chickpeas, cooked chicken, cooked lamb, curry sauce, heavy cream, cut tomatoes, goat cheese, potato dumplings, cheese, baby corn, chicken, breaded chicken, tilapia, milk, yogurt, butter, cooked pasta and cottage cheese.

On re-inspection, there were three violations, the vermin one being one roach “crawling on the floor” and one “crawling on a table.”

On re-re-inspection: One live roach was “crawling on the table under a blender” and another was moving under a chest freezer.

On re-re-re-inspection: One roach was strolling on the floor under the ware prep sink and one was on a dry storage wall.

On re-re-re-re-inspection: Done the same day as the previous re-inspection, Dasara got by with a finding of Follow-Up Inspection Required. That’s not “Met Inspection Standards,” but it got Dasara back open for Friday night and weekend business.

Don Jediondo, inside Sawgrass Mills Mall, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise

Routine inspection, five total violations, three High Priority violations

Three roaches hung out on the floor under a grease trap. Two roaches were crawling on the floor next to the oven. One roach was on the wall under a handwash sink.

An “employee put on gloves but failed to wash hands, then engaged in food preparation.”

Another employee didn’t wear a hair restraint while doing food preparation.

Eating House, 128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

Routine inspection, 12 total violations, two High Priority violations

Earlier this week, we told you about the roaches, ice machine mold and other violations at this restaurant on the all-pedestrian block of Giralda.

READ MORE: Roaches in an oven drawer helped a Coral Gables restaurant fail inspection

El Sabor Latino Restaurant, 2202 Jog Road, Greenacres

Routine inspection, 11 total violations, eight High Priority violations

Welcome back to the list, El Sabor Latino, Palm Beach version. This joint previously got caught lying about the fish it was serving while roaches roamed on clean dishes.

There were about 10 roach corpses inside a kitchen flip-top cooler. The fuse panels were the killing fields for 20 roaches. One roach died on the kitchen floor. One dead roach was “stuck to an outlet over the prep area.”

The inspector saw a roach “crawling out of the tortilla/banana chip drawers.” Another was “crawling on the meat cutting machine.” Three were in the kitchen around the three-compartment sink

The prep table’s mounted can opener blade was “soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime.”

Now, to the handwashing shortcomings.

Someone came into the kitchen via the back door, “then handled clean equipment and clean utensils used to store and prepare food without washing hands.”

An “employee touched ear or hair while repositioning it in relation to the hat then entered the walk-in cooler to remove food items for preparation without washing hands.”

Inside that walk-in cooler was cooked turkey that still measured 45 degrees after being there all night in a pan covered with foil. That’ll get you a Stop Sale.

FPL Cafeteria, 700 Universe Blvd., Juno Beach

Routine inspection, six total violations, five High Priority violations

Has it been seven months since we had the Burger King-Firehouse Subs-Tim Horton’s corporate employee cafeteria on this list? Now, we’ve got the cafeteria at FPL corporate headquarters.

This was mainly a fly problem, 31 of them on ceiling tiles over the prep area. Nine flies were “landing on clean dishes and a storage rack.” Two tried to stay healthy at a salad station. About seven were on a wall next to the handwashing sink.

In the walk-in cooler, a container of cheese was date marked Oct. 23. This cheese should’ve been evicted Oct. 30. The inspection was Nov. 4.

IHOP, 4745 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

Complaint inspection, 13 total violations, seven High Priority violations

Three roaches died in a smoothie reach-in cooler. Two died under that cooler. One roach passed away under a booth in the dining room.

Two roaches remained alive in the smoothie reach-in cooler. Three were still kicking under that cooler. About 15 congregated under the ice cream cooler in the kitchen. One roach made his way across the cookline floor. Three roaches tried to find fun by the mop sink.

A kitchen employee “wiped hands with gloves on a dirty apron, then grabbed bacon, french fries” without changing gloves and washing hands.

The “cook picked up dirt from the floor, threw it in the garbage, then handled cleaned plate to serve food.”

A “clean plate was stored on a dirty, slimy shelf underneath prep container at the kitchen. A clean drink cup was stored on dirty shelves at the expo line.”

Food that should’ve been kept at 41 degrees or under measured 69 degrees (egg sandwich) and 53 degrees (butter). A Stop Sale order was issued for each. When an employee couldn’t tell the inspector how long salsa and whipped butter had been sitting out on the expo line out of temperature control, both got hit with Stop Sales.

Island Palace, 4170 N. State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes

Routine inspection, 28 total violations, nine High Priority violations

It took us 10 restaurants in to get to the old reliable of Sick and Shut Down List violations that lack legs or wings: “accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

There was a “dead rodent on a glue trap under the single service storage rack” and about “100 rodent droppings on sealed boxes of single service items on a shelf.”

The roach crawling on the floor behind the ice machine lacked the stealth to make it. The inspector saw it and “discussed it with the operator, who killed the roach.”

Another trap under dry storage shelves proved the last living place for 15 roaches. A trap next to the fire extinguisher caught and killed 75 roaches.

After washing, the “cooking utensils and equipment were rinsed and not sanitized.” In this case, two out of three is bad.

The walk-in cooler had a “mold-like substance growing on the wall.”

Let’s go to the cookline, where the “wall and floor were soiled with accumulated grease and food debris.”

The cookline “ceiling tiles/vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

A cookline cutting board “has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.”

The floor by a cookline fryer was covered with standing water.

“All the cookline cooking equipment is heavily soiled with grease and food debris.”

The magnetic knife rack at the three-compartment sink was “soiled with food debris.”

An “employee washed hands with no soap.”

The walk-in freezer with the entrance area “covered in standing water” doesn’t seem to be a good place for marinated chicken to be stored on the floor.

Cut peppers sat in non-food-grade “Thank you” bags.

The inspector didn’t fault the walk-in cooler, but the “nonapproved method” of cooling for cooked pork still being at 48 degrees after 12 hours in the cooler. Because it didn’t reach 41 degrees in six hours, the cooked pork got hit with a Stop Sale.

John the Baker, 9709 W. Sample Road, Coral Springs

Routine inspection, 12 total violations, six High Priority violations

An “employee was vaping in the kitchen.”

If you’ve got time to vape, you’ve got time to do something about the “soda machine nozzles observed with black buildup” or the approximately 12 rodent droppings on top of the dish machine.

Cooked eggplant got zapped with a Stop Sale order because it still measured 44 degrees when its time in the cooler should’ve had it down to 41 or below.

They used a white trash can liner to hold raw beef. Trash can liners aren’t food-grade bags, no matter what the guy with the grill on the corner tells you.

MacArthur’s Bar & Grill, inside the Palm Beach Gardens Marriott, 4000 RCA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

Routine inspection, seven total violations, four High Priority violations

Not only did they use an insect-control device that “shoots salt to kill flying insects” but said device is “not designed to retain the insect within the device.”

Despite this Duck Dodgers piece of engineering, the inspector counted 48 flies, 18 of which were “on a dish storage back by the food preparation area.” Another 11 were “on the ceiling and extension cords above the prep area.”

Four were “flying out a tilt skillet” at the prep area. Two kept landing on bread bags. One fly was “on the fly zapper on the wall in the prep area.”

An “employee touched his face then engaged in cooking squash soup without washing hands.”

Another week, another staff that ignores the label that says commercially processed, reduced-oxygen packaged fish “is to remain frozen until time of use.” The tuna that was thawed while still in the reduced-oxygen packaging got hit with a Stop Sale.

Miami Grill, 661 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Routine inspection, four total violations, three High Priority violations

Another Miami Grill makes the list, two weeks after the one in Pembroke Pines.

Let’s start with the 15 rodent doo-doo dots on the dry-storage-area floor. Another eight were “on top of dry goods and food containers.”

In the flip-top cooler, raw ground beef patties were stored above house-made salads and gyro bread. That’s a violation: “raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer — not all products commercially packaged.”

Miami Grill, 661 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale Broward County Property Appraiser

Ocean Grill, 1075 Duval St., Key West

Complaint inspection, 23 total violations, six High Priority violations

Yes, this is the same Ocean Grill that made the list back in August with a roach problem that included the insects on a slicer. And there’s a roach problem again.

“One live chicken walking inside the interior dining room.”

After that pollo cameo, back to the roaches. Over 10 were “crawling inside the cookline oven on the right side with food cooking on top” and “seven-plus live roaches crawling inside the oven on the left.” Six roaches were “crawling on clean metal containers on shelves ... in the kitchen.”

One roach was moving and shaking “on a black tray used to carry food to customers.” Another roach was on a cutting board under a toaster. One strolled on a prep table.

“Carrots and cabbage were exposed to splash inside the walk-in cooler in the garage.”

Somebody in the kitchen used a “soiled, dry wiping cloth,” which really calls into question the seriousness of the approach.

A “container of potatoes was stored directly on floor” of the walk-in cooler, where there was “water draining onto the floor surface.”

Also, the “walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with a mold-like substance.”

The potato slicer near the cookline was “soiled with food debris.”

The kitchen “ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents [were] soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance.”

“Cardboard used on floor as an anti-slip measure is not replaced every day or when heavily soiled.”

The “handwash sink is not accessible for employee use at all times.” The inspection didn’t say how.

An “employee began scooping ice and making a drink to serve without first washing her hands.”

On the callback inspection, the walk-in cooler floor was still being watered, and the potato slicer still needed cleaning, and 10 roaches roamed about, including five on “clean trays stored near the food prep table.”

But no chickens.

Second callback inspection: They got it right.

Yue Chinese Fusion, 447 Española Way, Miami Beach

Routine inspection, 42 total violations, 10 High Priority violations

“Multiple fly tape with dead insects attached” — as in, over 100 flies attached. But the problem with that is two of the fly sticky tapes were over the cookline and toppings bar.

Among those not snagged by the sticky tape were 10-plus flies at the front bar area and four on a paper towel dispenser next to the three-compartment sink. Ten flies were under the dishwasher.

Six roaches were living in a cookline oven. Three were in one kitchen cooler. Six were in another kitchen cooler.

The knife magnet on the cookline had over 20 roach droppings. In another violation, the “soiled knife magnet” counted as a “food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime.” Also, the knife magnet had “non-pitting surface rust.”

The dishwasher’s sanitizer measured zero point zero, so that meant everything had to be sanitized in the three-compartment sink until the dishwasher regained its sanitizing powers.

The inspector “observed an employee rinse hands, no soap used. The inspector explained to employee about using soap.”

Next to the three-compartment sink, bags of rice were under the handwash sink soap dispenser, which counts as “food stored in a location that is exposed to splash/dust.”

The front bar handwash sink was blocked by an ice bin. Neither kitchen handwash sink had any paper towels. The handwash sink next to the three-compartment sink didn’t have soap.

In the reach-in freezer, cardboard was lining food-contact shelves.

Cardboard was also at the kitchen entrance, “used on the floor as anti-slip measure, but not replaced every day or when heavily soiled.”

The floors in the kitchen and at the front counter were described as “sticky” and “soiled.” The floor on the cookline and outside a walk-in cooler were “covered with standing water.”

The walk-in had cases of meat sitting on the floor.

The “interior of the microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris.”

The exterior of all cooking equipment was “soiled.”

“Multiple coolers” had “an accumulation of soil residues.”

The “wall is soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.” Where? “Throughout the establishment.”

It’s yet another place that used non-food-grade to-go bags in direct contact with food. You’d think it was hard to find food-grade storage material.

That’s Monday’s mess. When the inspector returned for Tuesday’s re-inspection, 22 violations remained. Yue staff still used to-go bags as reach-in cooler storage. About 19 flies and eight live roaches remained to ruin this re-inspection.

Give Yue credit for taking two days before the next re-inspection, which was Thursday. The inspector still found 21 violations, including seven live roaches.

As of Thursday night, Yue remained closed.