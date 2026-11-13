Aaron Brewer (55) stretches during Miami Dolphins Organized Team Activities on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alie Skowronski

The Dolphins will be without center Aaron Brewer and likely won’t have receiver Chris Bell when they play Sunday at Indianapolis (1 p.m., CBS-4).

Brewer remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out. He hasn’t practiced this week. Andrew Meyer will replace him.

“I have a lot of confidence in Meyer,” coach Jeff Hafley said. “He’s got a quiet toughness to him.”

Meyer and quarterback Kyle McCord, who is filling in for the injured Malik Willis, have worked together for 2 1/2 months on the scout team. Hafley and Meyer view that as an advantage.

Bell, the rookie receiver, is doubtful for Sunday and won’t practice Friday after being hit in the knee during Wednesday’s practice. Hafley didn’t want to completely rule him out for Sunday, but it seems unlikely he will play.

The injury is to the same knee that was surgically repaired in November, after he sustained a torn ACL at Louisville.

But this injury has “nothing to do with his surgery,” Hafley said. “It’s nothing long-term.”

Hafley said tight end Will Kacmarek, who is dealing with quadriceps and knee injuries, is expected to play Sunday. But the Dolphins won’t have receiver Jared Wayne, who has a quad injury.

With Wayne out and Bell likely out, the Dolphins likely will elevate at least one practice squad receiver among Jalen Reagor, AJ Henning and Will Sheppard.

It would be surprising if cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. is activated this week; he has been on the physically unable to perform list since July. But Hafley said he sees Baker “helping us down the road.”

The Dolphins have 18 days to move Baker to the 53-man roster, in accordance with league PUP rules.

Hafley said he remains hopeful that rookie edge player Trey Moore will be “back at some point this year playing.” Moore went on injured reserve a couple of weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in the second preseason game against the Giants.

A word on McCord

Regarding McCord’s first NFL start on Sunday, Hafley said he’s “not going to expect him to look perfect. I appreciate how he’s worked, attacked the game plan and developing chemistry with players in the huddle. I want him to be himself. I want him to go through his progressions. I want it to come out on time and not overthink anything. I want him to be aggressive, fearless and rip it. I don’t want him to be cautious and timid at all... He’s got a calm confidence about him.”