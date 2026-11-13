Last month, Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, spoke at the announcement of his historic $3 billion gift to launch Carnegie Mellon University Miami in Wynwood. Carl Juste/cjuste@miamiherald

Miami billionaire Ken Griffin may soon add another exclusive South Florida institution to his portfolio: Coral Gables’ Riviera Country Club, where a newly created membership category carries a $2 million price tag.

The founder and CEO of Citadel is among a select group of 10 people nominated for the new memberships, which offer full golf privileges, but more importantly, allow members to bypass the club’s long waiting list, The Real Deal first reported, citing people familiar with the membership push.

The club’s board is expected to vote on the nominations later this month, the publication said.

The new membership category, created in October, is non-voting, meaning members receive full golf privileges but do not have voting rights at the club. For regular members, an existing golf membership costs $175,000.

The Riviera Country Club at 1155 Blue Rd., Coral Gables’ most prestigious, is among the private institutions attracting the newly arrived ultra-wealthy — though wealth alone does not guarantee admission.

The country club’s decision to offer a limited number of $2 million memberships shows how some clubs are accommodating the demand and capitalizing on the influx of ultrawealthy newcomers willing to pay a premium for exclusive access.

The Real Deal said Griffin was nominated by members Sherill and Mary Ann Hudson and Nathan and Victoria Zede. Nathan Zeder, a prominent South Florida real estate broker and the club’s immediate past president, declined to comment.

Griffin’s proposed Riviera membership adds another piece to his growing South Florida portfolio — this time in the region’s increasingly exclusive private club scene. But at other South Florida’s most exclusive clubs, entry remains strict.

At the Indian Creek Country Club, where Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly been seeking membership, a restrictive admissions process is in place. The newest member appears to have been presidential first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who live in the village.

At Indian Creek, just one dissenting member could reportedly block an applicant. The club accepts only about 300 members and had no waiting list.

Griffin, whose $61 billion fortune has made him one of the world’s richest people, has been among the most prominent investors in South Florida’s transformation into a destination for billionaires.

He has spent billions of dollars assembling waterfront properties in Miami, Miami Beach and Palm Beach, while expanding his commercial real estate holdings.

On Thursday, a 10-mile stretch of the Underline was named after Griffiin, who donated $5 million to the project.

In September, Griffin paid $1.1 billion for the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, a major acquisition in the Miami arts district. Carnegie Mellon University plans to open a satellite campus at the property.

Griffin is also building a new headquarters tower on the Brickell waterfront for Citadel and Citadel Securities. He relocated the companies from Chicago to Miami in 2022 following the pandemic.

What will Griffin get for his $2 million?

If approved, he would have access to Riviera Country Club’s 18-hole course, eight tennis clay courts, two swimming pools, a two-story fitness and wellness center overlooking the pool and golf course.

There is more: an expansive clubhouse, the Grille Room restaurant, dining terraces, private event spaces, and a ballroom and other spaces for entertaining guests.