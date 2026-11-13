A Miami Herald file photo from 2018 shows the First Miami Presbyterian Church. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Historic church

In the Nov. 7 article, “Luxury condos get all-clear for historic church site in Brickell. What’s next?” Miami Herald reporter Isabel Rivera wrote, “At the Nov. 3 hearing, 13th Floor and the church argued that because the school’s annex and parking lot were added after 1950 — dubbed the ‘period of significance’ — it couldn’t share in the sanctuary’s landmark status. The church building was completed in 1949.”

The developers’ statement is so ludicrous. It is like saying Antonio Gaudi’s monumental Sagrada Familia in Barcelona does not fit the “period of significance” because it took 100 years to finish Gaudi’s original drawings.

Two experts, a highly credentialed local historian and a nationally recognized architect and preservationist, unequivocally showed that the church’s original plans, designed by renowned architect Lester Geisler, included the sanctuary, the school, the Celtic cross perched on its steeple and the land to the water. Yet, the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board decided to ignore the historical facts.

The property was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 and designated a local landmark in 2003. Notably, under these two distinct designations, the three-acre site is included as a whole (not parceled out) in each significance report.

How absolutely disappointing that the city’s historic preservation board deviated from its own directive — to discuss the church’s historical significance and local designation in its totality — only to focus on unrelated points.

As for the church’s biblical roots, I am reminded of the judgment of Solomon: can a congregation contemplate splitting its heritage in two?

Karelia Martinez Carbonell,

preservation advocate,

Coral Gables

Halt marina plan

In the Nov. 8 Miami Herald op-ed, “Seaquarium’s next chapter: revitalize a faded Miami icon and help Biscayne Bay,” developer David Martin made what we consider a grossly misleading statement: “The heart of our plan is public access. A free and accessible baywalk, new green spaces and launches for kayakers, rowers and paddleboarders would give families from every neighborhood a place to enjoy the bay. Locals and visitors will not need an admission ticket, a boat or a membership to enjoy the waterfront.”

The true heart of Martin’s plan is a massive commercial marina with a land-based, nature-themed public park as a teaser. A phalanx of boat slips and breakwaters will shield his new park and “baywalk” from Biscayne Bay. Martin removed the smallest boat slips from a tenth of the shoreline at the northeast corner, hardly the “Three-Quarter-Mile Public Ocean Walk” he promised in a recent presentation. Visitors will never see the ocean, nor the migratory tarpon, sharks and sea turtles that pass near the promontory, as it exists today.

The waterfront will become like Dinner Key in Coconut Grove, locked behind commercial boat slips. If Martin’s plan is approved, Biscayne Bay’s resplendent waters, visible from the shoreline promenade at the Seaquarium site, will be largely obscured from public view. As for improving recreational access, paddlers already can launch from Virginia Key Beach and the causeway.

This is public land and public water. The public deserves a fair chance to get it back so we can truly enjoy the views of water and nature that, for now, still belong to us. Miami-Dade’s fast-track approval process should be halted before full environmental review, with the public allowed to speak.

Philip Stoddard and Gray Read,

South Miami

Cars and heroes

Last weekend, my family and I had the pleasure of attending the NASCAR Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. What a tremendous treasure this venue is for our community.

The event welcomed tens of thousands of visitors from across the country for what is truly the Super Bowl of motorsports. I was impressed by the many outstanding experiences offered throughout. I was especially moved by the recognition and appreciation shown to our servicemen and women.

The pre-race festivities featured impressive flyovers by F-16 fighter jets and Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters. A Chinook then landed on the infield, opened its rear cargo doors and out drove the Pace Car. It was, without question, one of the most memorable and spectacular introductions to a sporting event I have ever witnessed.

Even more meaningful, the pilots and crew were invited to the President’s Suite after the ceremony, giving those of us fortunate to be there the opportunity to shake their hands and express our gratitude for their service. It was a genuinely touching gesture and a wonderful reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who serve our country.

Congratulations to track president Guillermo Santa Cruz and the entire Homestead-Miami Speedway team for an extraordinary weekend. Not only did they deliver a world-class sporting event, but they also created a memorable experience that celebrated our community, honored our military and reminded us just how fortunate we are to live in this great country.

Ron Magill,

West Kendall

Safe in Florida

Re: the Nov. 6 story, “Ron DeSantis rises out of GOP’s election night rubble.” Contrary to this headline, had DeSantis or those who won statewide offices by small margins been on the national stage, they would have suffered a drubbing.

Michael Miller,

Miami

Dems missed again

Shame on U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson for missing the impeachment vote on U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Her status as retiring is no excuse.

No sooner do Democrats dominate the midterms, they then demonstrate their ineptness by failing to oust the corrupt Hegseth when the numbers were there.

Peter Schmitt,

Kendall

Teachers won

The Nov. 3 midterm elections generated considerable attention around candidates and political outcomes. Yet in South Florida, another result deserves equal attention: voters overwhelmingly approved the referendum to support teacher salary funding and enhance student safety, with 82% voting in favor.

That level of support is more than an electoral victory. It is a powerful vote of confidence in public education and in our community’s willingness to invest in its children’s future. Three factors helped make this possible.

First, we are fortunate that our community recognizes the importance of strong public schools and understands that supporting teachers and protecting students are investments in our collective future.

Second, the school board, under Chair Mari Tere Rojas, has worked to earn the public’s trust through integrity, transparency and fiscal responsibility. Public confidence matters, particularly when voters are being asked to make a significant financial commitment.

Finally, newly appointed Superintendent Rafael A. Villalobos moved quickly to provide strong leadership and launched an aggressive public information effort that helped voters understand the referendum, its purpose and its importance.

While public institutions often struggle to build consensus and earn trust, this referendum offered an encouraging example of what can happen when community support, responsible governance and effective leadership unite around a shared purpose.

Regardless of political affiliation, South Floridians can be proud of this accomplishment.

Octavio J. Visiedo,

Coral Gables

Flood of problems

After seeing all the photos of flooded streets and houses in Florida, it sounds a bit paranoid to state that, because voters approved the property tax amendment, from now on flooding will be a real problem.

Valeria Mastelli,

Key Biscayne

Damage control

Once again, Florida’s leaders show how incompetent and out of touch they are. After voters approved constitutional Amendment 3, our leaders now want to call a special session to determine how to deal with the ramifications.

No business leader would keep his job if he changed the entire corporation and then tried to figure out how to deal with the situation. Seems like our political leaders are in office because they couldn’t prosper in the real world.

Art Young,

West Kendall