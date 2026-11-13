The Mercedes-Benz Places tower is planned at 191 SW 12th St. in Miami’s Brickell partially at the old site of a now-demolished city fire station and next to Southside Park. Isadora Rangel

It was sold as a great deal for Miami: A developer would build a Mercedes-Benz-branded skyscraper partially on taxpayer-owned land that housed a fire station in Brickell. In exchange, the city would get public benefits, including an improved park and cash payments. The primary benefit: a new, $8 million fire station.

A 2020 agreement between the city and the developer — a subsidiary of JDS Development Group — stated the mixed-use project would create “state of the art... transit-oriented urban development” with “much needed retail uses and amenities.” The development is planned to go next to Southside Park, across from the Brickell Metrorail and Metromover stations and the Underline.

That vision may still come true. But, for now, construction of the 800-unit Mercedes-Benz Places has mostly stalled as the developer faces financing complications. The fire station on Southwest Second Avenue has been demolished and moved to four, on-site trailers provided by the developer in one of Miami’s busiest and most flood-prone neighborhoods. The promised station at the base of the project has not yet been constructed.

Miami has yet to see the payoff from this deal, and current city leaders are angry they inherited it from a previous administration. Mayor Eileen Higgins told the Editorial Board in September: “The agreement that the previous city folks signed, we are damn near stuck with that forever.”

These types of public-private partnerships are sold to the public as a win-win. They can certainly work, but they can also go terribly wrong when not done correctly. Companies can face financial and market headwinds, lose financing or go out of business, putting public assets at risk if there aren’t protections.

That’s what has been happening in this case. Lawsuits have been filed, allegations are flying and financing is in question. But it’s in the city’s best interest to move forward if it can secure a good enough deal: Miami needs that fire station.

In April, the city sent a letter to JDS Development founder Michael Stern saying the company had defaulted on providing the public benefits. There were also claims of structural and electrical issues in the trailers being used by fire-rescue. JDS responded that the default notice was “improper” and the company has made repairs at the city’s request.

There’s another dispute: The developer’s lender filed a foreclosure suit, with the Real Deal reporting the company was accused of owing $100 million. The company countersued.

The Mercedes-Benz Places tower is planned at 191 SW 12th St. in Miami’s Brickell partially at the old site of a now-demolished city fire station and next to Southside Park, depicted here. Isadora Rangel

There might be a saving grace. The Real Deal reported in June that Stern was close to bringing Miami developer Jeffrey Soffer on as a partner and securing a loan to resume construction. JDS told the Editorial Board that it’s negotiating with Miami to revise the 2020 deal and move fire rescue to a safer temporary structure. JDS said that Miami has so far received over $15 million as part of a public-benefits package.

But for now, the construction site at 191 SW 12th St. looks mostly deserted. Southside Park, one of Brickell’s few green spaces, had been shut down when construction started. It reopened in May, at least in part. Commissioner Rolando Escalona, who championed the park’s reopening, did not return a request for comment sent to his office.

A glitzy Mercedes-Benz Places showroom currently sits where the park’s basketball courts used to be. The city’s default notification to JDS said Stern has found a use for the showroom on city land: “to throw parties for his New York colleagues...”

Was the deal flawed from the start, or did Miami just have bad luck with this partnership?

Hard to say but the deal was not structured as a regular land sale, and that’s unusual, said Andrew Frey, former director of Miami’s real estate and asset department. In simultaneous actions, the city has to convey to the developer the land where the firehouse used to sit — once the developer conveys ownership of the new station to the city.

Frey never liked the deal: “THIS IS A HORRIBLE AGREEMENT,” he wrote in an email to city staff in October 2025, when he still worked there.

All of this creates an unfair situation for taxpayers if the Mercedes-Benz project doesn’t come to fruition and the developer never builds the firehouse.

Forcing firefighters to work out of trailers is not acceptable. Neither is a project that isn’t built. This agreement was clearly not made with taxpayers in mind.