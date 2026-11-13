Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mike Watters/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tim Hardaway Jr. has become used to change during his NBA career. After all, the veteran guard has played for six different teams during his 14-year NBA career, including four different teams since the start of the 2023-24 season.

But now Hardaway is dealing with an early season role change in the wake of a rough start to his first season with the Miami Heat. After beginning the season as one of the Heat’s top bench options, Hardaway has since seen his playing time cut before receiving his first DNP-CD (did not play, coach’s decision) of the season in Tuesday’s road win over the Utah Jazz.

“I’ve been on three different teams, three different years,” Hardaway said ahead of Friday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. “I’ve been able to adapt anywhere I went, everywhere I go. So, just another step in the direction that I need to get to, to process things and get ready. And I know what I can do to help the team win.”

Hardaway can help the Heat win by making three-pointers, but he just hasn’t been able to do that yet at an efficient rate through the first 11 games of the season.

Hardaway, who signed a one-year contract worth $6.1 million to join the Heat in free agency this past offseason, entered Friday averaging just 4.6 points per game on 26.9% shooting from the field and 9-of-38 (23.7%) shooting from three-point range while appearing in 10 of Miami’s first 11 games this season. The Heat has also been outscored by 7.9 points per 100 possessions in Hardaway’s minutes.

That’s a big dropoff from last season, when Hardaway averaged 13.5 points on 40.7% shooting on threes with the Denver Nuggets to finish third in the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year voting. He closed last season tied for the 10th-most three-point makes in the league with 224.

But it has been hard for Hardaway to find a rhythm with the Heat in part because of his inconsistent playing time.

After averaging 18.4 minutes per game as a big part of the Heat’s bench rotation through the first seven games of the season, Hardaway averaged just six minutes of playing time across the next three games before receiving his first DNP-CD of the season on Tuesday against the Jazz.

“It’s all about adapting, man,” Hardaway, 34, said. “Some of them are rhythm shots, some of them are wide open shots. Obviously, you’re just checking into the game and you’re still trying to get the feel for things. But we’re pros. We get paid a lot of money to do this. So, to me, there’s no excuse.”

While the start of Hardaway’s Heat career hasn’t gone as planned, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is confident that Hardaway will eventually find his way back into the bench rotation.

“Sometimes these things, it’s not an indictment on anything,” Spoelstra said before the Heat began a season-long five-game homestand on Friday. “It’s just sometimes you have to make a change. And the one thing I know about Tim, I’ve known him for a long time. He has fortitude, he has grit. He’s going to find a way to get back in this thing and have a big impact. The kind of impact that we anticipated. It’s just for now, we’ll go with this. And we’ll see where it goes.”

There’s mutual trust between Hardaway and Spoelstra in part because they’ve known each other for decades.

Hardaway is the son of Heat great Tim Hardaway Sr., who is considered one of the best point guards in franchise history and has his No. 10 jersey retired by the team. Hardaway Sr. spent six memorable seasons in Miami from 1996 to 2001 and teamed up with Alonzo Mourning to make the Heat a consistent playoff team.

“Spo has a lot of guys on the team that deserve to play,” said Hardaway, who grew up in Miami and graduated from Palmetto High School. “So, he’s in a tough spot as well. So, for the most part, we’re going to trust his decision-making. I mean, he’s a pro. He’s been doing this for many years, more than I’ve been playing. And he’s a Hall of Famer, future Hall of Fame coach. So, it’s a no-brainer. We know he knows what he’s doing. We trust him with everything, every decision he makes. So, just come out here, be a pro, go out here and work on my game. And like I said, when my number is called, I’ll be ready.”

Hardaway’s number could be called as early as Friday, with starting guard Klay Thompson (left ankle soreness) questionable for the Heat’s home game against the Cavaliers.

“It’s the first 10 games. I’m not going to panic,” Hardaway said of his mindset after his slow start to the season. “Stay positive. Cheer my guys on. And when the number is called, be ready to deliver.”