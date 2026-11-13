Design of new townhomes in Little Haiti. CBS News Miami

City and county leaders broke ground on a new townhouse development in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood aimed at giving working-class buyers an affordable path to homeownership.

Place Louverture will have 13 townhomes on a corner lot along Northeast 67th Street.

The development marks the first Miami-Dade County project for the South Florida Community Land Trust, a Broward-based nonprofit that helps first-time homebuyers and families displaced by South Florida’s soaring housing costs. Under the community land trust model, buyers purchase the home i at a reduced price while the nonprofit retains permanent ownership of the underlying land.

The groundbreaking comes as soaring property taxes and living expenses weigh heavy on longtime residents in the historically working-class neighborhood.

Sampson Lisca, who bought his Little Haiti home 20 years ago, said escalating expenses are making it increasingly difficult to hold onto his property.

“I just paid $5,200 for taxes,” Lisca said.

Miami City Commissioner Christine King, who represents the district, said local leaders must make sure that people are not priced out of their neighborhood.

“We have to look out for everybody,” King said.

While developers say families who qualify for Place Louverture townhomes will be able to pass the properties down for generations, split land-and-home ownership structures have faced scrutiny across Miami-Dade County.

Last year in Sweetwater, mobile home owners who rented the land beneath their residences were evicted after developers purchased the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park. In Overtown, dozens in the Town Park Village cooperative, which opened in the 1970s, have also faced eviction proceedings decades later.

Pointing to neighbors who have been displaced, Lisca questioned whether long-term stability is guaranteed when buyers don’t own the land beneath their homes.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pushed back against concerns that future residents could be displaced, saying that strict legal covenants govern community land trust properties.

“Well, in this case, it’s the law,” Levine Cava said when asked about skepticism surrounding the model. “So this is enshrined in all of the legal requirements, so I don’t see this going away.”

Levine Cava added that Place Louverture will not be the last community land trust development in Miami-Dade, noting county staff is working with dozens of public and private funding partners to launch additional affordable housing projects.

This report was produced by Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami.