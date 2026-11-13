Paramedics took a man to Broward Health Medical Center after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2026, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Thursday, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Officers found the man around 2:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, police said. Paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition as of Friday morning was not immediately available.

Police said information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.