Baby left in car while man gambled at Seminole casino in Broward, police say

A man is charged with child neglect after casino security found an unbuckled infant sleeping in a running car outside Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Broward.

A man is accused of leaving an infant inside a running car outside the Seminole Classic Casino near Hollywood while he went inside and gambled for hours, according to investigators.

According to an arrest report, security guards at the casino at State Road 7 and Stirling Road, found a car running in the parking lot and called police when they found an infant in the back seat.

Seminole police say Gregory Foster, 28, was playing at a table inside the casino and told security he had been there for about 45 minutes.

When officers got to the car, they said they saw the When officers got to the car, they said they saw the unbuckled infant in the middle of the back seat in a car seat. The baby also wasn’t moving, investigators said, and they forced entry into the car. They quickly determined that the baby was sleeping.

Foster was arrested and is being charged with child neglect without bodily harm. He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a $2,500 total bond.

This report was produced by Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami.

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